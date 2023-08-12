Basic Finns | Halla-aho: Leaving the EU would be neither realistic nor reasonable

Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho, who is running for the presidency of the Basic Finns, described the Rkp as the government’s weak link.

Differential The EU is in no way realistic, and the Basic Finns are not pushing for it, said the speaker of the parliament, who will become the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho on Saturday.

“There is no support for separation among the people, and we don’t think it makes sense either,” he said in an interview with HS and Ilta-Sanomie at the party meeting of basic Finns In Tampere.

Finland’s separation from the EU is still there the long-term goal of basic Finns, but in Halla-aho’s opinion it has no practical meaning in this situation. According to him, it is also not an “ideological question” for basic Finns.

According to him, the goal has been recorded by basic Finns to the EU political program because the EU has some worrying features. One of them, according to Halla-aho, is that the EU tries to fix the problems caused by integration by increasing integration.

At their party meeting, the Basic Finns hold a referral debate on their EU political program. The European Parliament elections will be held next summer.

From Halla-aho the party meeting also asked about the government’s situation. According to him, Rkp must decide whether it wants to be in the government or not.

“Rkp seems to be the government’s weak link because of their internal pain,” Halla-aho said.

According to him, Rkp is trying to “throw the ball” to basic Finns by demanding an answer from the party to racism.

“There is nothing to apologize for or be ashamed of in our activities or goals,” says Halla-aho.

Halla-aho also saw no reason to apologize for his own sharp social media comments as speaker. The opposition parties have considered Halla-aho’s comments inappropriate, but she herself describes her social media language as only “colorful” or “humorous” at times.

Halla-aho believes that the opposition considers his actions as chairman to be inappropriate in any case due to his value base, even if he acts fully in accordance with the chairman’s instructions.