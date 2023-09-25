Basic Finns | Finance Minister Purra on the criticism of the opposition: “Stupid and unbelievable”

This is party official Matti Putkonen’s last “workman’s inch hour”. We will show Ilta-Sanomit’s live broadcast of it.

Basic Finns party official Matti Putkonen scolded the trade union movement at the party’s press conference on Monday.

“The masks of the Ay movement fell and a pure Dem politician was revealed underneath,” he said. According to Putkonen, the trade union movement accepted the previous Sdp-led government’s actions disciplining workers without hesitation, but now opposes the current government’s milder actions for political reasons.

The central organization of Finnish trade unions SAK and its member unions are starting this week several demonstrations against government policies.

In Putkonen’s opinion, these are premature, because negotiations between employees, employers and the government have not even started.

“The Ay movement has to stop saying no, it won’t do,” Putkonen said.

The press conference was the last “workman’s lesson” for basic Finns. Putkonen, 73, retires at the end of September. Since 2012, the regularly organized information sessions at the Basic Finns party office have been named “working class”. Putkonen has used the title “worker” in his duties.

The Treasury ministerchairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra responded in his own speech to the opposition’s criticism of the government’s budget proposal.

According to Purra, the opposition criticizes absolutely everything that comes from the government.

“Criticizing the increased debt estimate and excessive savings at the same time is silly and unbelievable,” Purra said.

According to Purra, the deficits would be clearly uglier if the government continued along the lines of the previous government. Purra said that the left “hasn’t heard of a single correct saving method”.

Purra also criticized the opposition for not being ready to criticize the reduction in unemployment insurance premiums, even though it criticizes all other tax reductions.