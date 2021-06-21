Basic Finns Eerola, Purra, Tavio – At least they are potential followers of Jussi Halla-aho to lead the party

The chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, did not want to speculate on possible successors. However, as early as Monday, a few names came up.

Basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho said on Monday that he would resign as chairman of the Basic Finns.

The new chairman of the party will be elected in August in Seinäjoki. Halla-aho on Monday did not want to speculate on his potential followers.

Read more: Jussi Halla-aho resigns as chairman of Basic Finland – wrote his reasoning in a press release that may be published on 21 June 2031

However, as early as Monday, a few basic Finnish names came up.

University researcher specializing in populism Emilia Palonen guessed Halla-aho’s successor, for example, the vice chairman of basic Finns Riikka Purraa or a recent presidential candidate, MEP Laura Huhtasaari.

However, Huhtasaari said later on Monday that he won’t go to the race.

Palonen also mentioned, among other possible candidates, the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Ville Tavion.

In addition, the third vice-chairman of basic Finns Juho Eerola announced on Monday that it was considering running for office.

Who are these three backgrounds from, and what is known about their policies?

Riikka Purra

In speculation Riikka Purra has been considered a strong successor to Halla-aho. Purra is the chairman of the parliamentary administrative committee and the first vice-chairman of the basic Finns.

Purra’s parliamentary assistant told HS that Purra is not available for comments on Monday.

Purra was born in 1977 and is a first-term MP from Kirkkonummi. Purra was elected to Kirkkonummi Municipal Council in the summer municipal elections with 1,314 votes, which was the municipality’s second largest vote catch.

HS interviewed Bite last week before Halla-aho had told the public about his resignation decision. At the time, Purra said he has no desire to sue Halla-aho at the August party meeting.

Read more: How to get citizens to the polls in regional elections? “Not the slightest smell,” says Riikka Purra from basic Finns

In the interview, Purra listed the provision of good schools and early childhood education and adequate Local Services as important issues for basic Finns.

In the party’s election campaign video for February, Purra states that “you can start becoming a Finn if you just want to” and state “not like this”.

“According to some perspectives, a person becomes Finnish when he or she just comes here and declares that he or she is Finnish. Others say it happens when you acquire citizenship. But I myself cannot answer this in such a straightforward way, ”Purra said in an interview with HS.

Ville Tavio

On Monday, Ville Tavio commented on Halla-aho’s decision only On Facebook, where he mainly thanked Halla-aho for his work.

Tavio was born in 1984 and is a second-term MP from Turku. Tavio is the chairman of the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group and a lawyer by training.

Tavio has strongly criticized the EU and the federal development he has seen, and said that the euro crisis, among other things, has led him to join basic Finns and run for the 2012 municipal elections.

“The EU is a monster that never stops grabbing power for itself. It just doesn’t stop, ”Tavio said In an interview with HS in August 2020.

To his dystopia, Tavio described “a united Europe where national cultures have disappeared and everyone speaks rally English”.

Juho Eerola

Juho Eerola said on Monday that he would consider starting the presidential race, albeit depending on who else enters the competition.

“I am considering and confident that I will be on the Vice-Presidency as I have been until now. I look at who else is participating in the competition and then think about it, ”he said.

Eerola was born in 1975 and is a nurse by training. He was elected to Parliament for the first time in the 2011 elections. Eerola is the third vice-chairman of basic Finns. He has also previously chaired the Parliamentary Administration Committee.

Eerola has criticized the Finnish immigration line, and he is a former member of Suomen Sisu. He is considered one of the background forces that promoted Jussi Halla-aho’s path to become party chairman Timo Soinin after.

Eerola serves as the second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

His work as President sparked criticism in the spring of a long parliamentary debate on the EU recovery package. Basic Finns prolonged the discussion and Eerola said openlythat he could have allowed his party colleagues during the night to take the opportunity and postpone the adoption of the package until the fall.

Eerola practically shelved on the matter so that during the final debate the speeches in Parliament were chaired by the other Speakers. The open politicization of the presidents has not been considered good in Parliament.