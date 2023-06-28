Basic Finns | Economy minister Junnila has cultivated such far-right references

Vilhelm Junnila (ps) has himself described his far-right references as a joke.

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) was allowed to keep his ministerial position on Wednesday, when the parliament voted his confidence by a vote of 95–86.

The no-confidence vote was based on Junnila’s far-right references, which she herself has described as a joke.

Junnila apologized for his references last Thursday in his Facebook update. However, several new cases have come to light since then, on the basis of which Junnila’s activities have been considered questionable.

HS is going through all the cases that have become public where Junnila has directly or indirectly referred to things that can be connected to the extreme right.

Joking with the election number

Junnilan the election number in the 2019 parliamentary elections was 88. This refers to the Heil Hitler greeting in far-right circles. The reference comes from the fact that H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

During her election campaign, among other things, Junnila combined her election number with the number 14, which refers to the American neo-Nazi By David Lane to a far-right statement, which is considered a certain creed of white supremacists.

Junnila is According to Yle also joked about his election number at the parliamentary election-themed “tupa night” of Raisio’s basic Finnish local association this year.

“This 88, of course, refers to the two letters H, which are not talked about anymore,” joked Junnila, according to Yle, the candidate for parliament Mikko to Kangasojawho had the same number as Junnila four years earlier.

14/88 is a number combination widely used by neo-Nazis.

Alleged Facebook updates

In social Facebook updates have also started to spread in the media, which have been widely considered questionable. According to the screenshots, the author of the updates is Vilhelm Junnila, but HS has not been able to verify their authenticity.

“I don’t want to take a stand on these details,” Junnila commented in parliament when she was asked about the authenticity of the Facebook updates.

One update admires the “beautiful embossing” on the metal gate. The picture attached to the update shows a gate decorated with a swastika pattern. The swastika was a symbol used by Nazi Germany, the public use of which is prohibited by law in many countries.

In one another update features a picture of a snowman holding a noose and his head shaped like the white hood worn by the far-right organization the Ku Klux Klan.

The Ku Klux Klan is an American far-right movement, whose members terrorized and even murdered people they considered their opponents in the 1920s. The movement promoted white supremacy and anti-Semitism.

“I made a snowman according to your instructions. White Christmas in Perttel!” in connection with the picture is welcome.

The picture has been published Ilkka Lahten On the Facebook wall. Junnila has a parliamentary assistant of the same name.

The same According to the screenshots spread on social media, Ilkka Lahti’s website also wishes a “beer-flavored birthday” Adolf Hitler with a humorous video on the subject.

HS does not publish screenshots of the alleged Facebook updates because it has not been able to verify their authenticity.

Gassing speeches

A year In the 2015 parliamentary elections, Junnila’s campaign slogan was “Kaasua”. In addition, Junnila has saved the image of the campaign ad in question on her website under the name “kaasutus.jpg”.

There is no information about what Junnila meant by gasification. In Germany, too, the extreme right has previously used the word gassing in its election campaign.

Also in German, gassing can be used to refer to pressing the gas pedal of a vehicle as well as using the gas for other purposes. Gas chambers were one of the methods used by Nazi Germany to exterminate the Jews.

Junnila has not responded to multiple requests for comment sent by HS this week and last week seeking to ask about his insinuations.