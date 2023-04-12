Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Basic Finns | Basic Finns' Matti Putkonen: "It was good that Soini resigned"

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
Basic Finns | Basic Finns' Matti Putkonen: "It was good that Soini resigned"

Policy|Basic Finns

Timo Soin’s resignation from the party came as a salvation for basic Finns, believes Matti Putkonen, a long-time employee of the party office.

“If Soini would not have left with its supporters, the party would have started to melt from the inside, crumble like spring embers and ice, and finally evaporate into nothingness”, a long-time employee of Basic Finns Matti Putkonen says in a biography to be published on Wednesday.

The name of the book is Worker Putkonen – uncontrollably in the grip of powerand was written by the editor Hellevi Pouta.

In the book, Putkonen goes through the disintegration of basic Finns in the summer of 2017. Chairman, Foreign Minister Timo Soini gave up and tried to appoint the Minister of Culture as his successor Sampo Terhonwho, however, lost the election as a member of the European Parliament For Jussi Halla-aho. Other supporters of Soin were also ousted from the leadership.

It was good for Putkonis that “Halla-Aho’s color straight” took the lead.

The resigned MPs subsequently formed a party, and the ministers continued Juha Sipilä (center) in the government for the 2019 elections, where the new party lost all its seats.

Putkonen says that Halla-aho intended to leave the duties of the party leader already after the 2019 parliamentary elections and that he agreed to continue only after persuasion. It was known in the inner circle that the conversion work would not succeed a second time. Halla-aho stepped down in the summer of 2021 and was chosen as the successor Riikka Purra.

If Perussuomalaiset now enters the government under the leadership of Purra, Putkonen says he will sleep peacefully at night.

“The bite sticks to the fit, not the bend,” he predicts.

Matti Putkonen, 72, worked a long day at a trade union shop. After retiring from Metalliito in the summer of 2010, he resigned from Sdp and moved to basic Finns’ bread. In the fall, he retires for the second time.

