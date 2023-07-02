Basic Finns | Basic Finnish ministers say on Twitter that they are knocking out the population exchange theory

Basic Finns ministers Riikka Purra, Mari Rantanen and Leena Meri write on Sunday morning on Twitter that they don’t believe in conspiracies.

Interior Minister Rantanen specified in his tweet that he does not believe in the population exchange theory.

On the other hand, Leena Meri, the 1st vice-president of the Fundamental Finns and Minister of Justice, wrote that “a conspiracy like the population exchange theory does not correspond to reality at all”.

Population change is an extreme right-wing conspiracy theory developed in the 2010s, according to which, depending on the version, for example, some kind of globalist elite or Jews would try to replace the white population with a non-white one through immigration.

Minister of the Interior Rantanen had referred to the population exchange last time in Februarywhen he used population exchange as a topic tag when sharing a tweet related to Espoo’s population distribution.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (co.) said on Friday in Brussels when asked that he was not familiar with Rantanen’s writings and was going to get to know them.

Rantanen’s old writings came up again in the discussion when the Minister of Economic Affairs of Basic Finns Vilhelm Junnilan the alley run ended with a resignation letter on Friday.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service has called population exchange theory as a conspiracy theory framework and one of the most noteworthy ideological motivations of far-right terrorists.

“This conspiracy theory framework rests on the idea of ​​immigration and multiculturalism as a fundamental threat to the Western white population. The views based on the population exchange theory have been emphasized in several extreme right-wing terrorist attacks”, writes Supo’s yearbook 2020 chapter on extreme right-wing terrorism.

According to the Ministry of the Interior’s decision in principle published in 2019, in the population exchange theory, national identity and the white race are considered threatened due to immigration, and the extreme right has justified its violence with this.