Basic Finns | Ari Koponen says he wrote about lupines without ulterior motives

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. MP Ari Koponen denies the ulterior motives attached to his lupine update. The message published by Koponen on the X service was suspected of double communication. Lupine is an alien species, but Perus Finns have also used the word alien species to refer to immigrants.

Congressman Ari Koponen (ps) says he wrote about alien species and the removal of lupins without any ulterior motives related to immigration.

“Also about lupins: the conversation has gone into absolutely wonderful circles”, Koponen wrote on Facebook on Friday. He had published a message on the subject in the message service X more than a week earlier.

“My writing was about lupines. There were no ulterior motives,” Koponen wrote.

Koponen A message published on the X service was suspected as double communicationin which by writing about a seemingly innocent matter, one says something nasty about immigrants and thus winks at one’s own supporters.

This is how Koponen wrote:

“A foreign species arrives unsolicited and unexpected. It spreads and multiplies uncontrollably until it has spread so widely that it leaves native species behind. In Finland, especially in the south, the problem is already big. Go to the talcum powder to remove the lupins.”

After the X-message was published, HS tried unsuccessfully on three different days to reach Kopo for an interview to clarify what he meant in his writing.

Lupine really is harmful alien species.

Koponen justified in his Facebook update that the removal of lupins has been recent displayed in public and that nature was also an important theme for him in the EU elections.

By going through Koponen’s X-history, it becomes clear that he has occasionally written to the service during the year also about topics related to forest policy and climate.

Among other things, Koponen has ridiculed the environmental movement Elokapini and opposed the EU’s restoration regulation. He has not previously written about lupines or other foreign species in the past year.

In basic Finnish in the party, the use of the word alien species has a history that is not related to nature conservation.

Member of Parliament in June 2019 Juha Mäenpää gave a speech in parliamentin which he said the following:

“There is one good entry in the government program here. It says here: ‘Let’s step up the fight against alien species both with legislation and by increasing the funding of control measures.’ Unfortunately, this reads in the wrong place.”

Just before that, he had talked about the immigration wave of 2015 and immigrants from Muslim countries, some of whom, according to him, came to Finland as “tourists” and some “to rape”.

Attorney General Raija Toiviainen would have filed charges against Mäenpäätä for incitement against a national group, but the parliament could not find a five-sixths majority that would have wanted to delete the protection from prosecution enjoyed by the member of parliament.