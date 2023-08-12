Basic Finns | An open letter from Keskustan’s Saariko and Kurvisen to the party meeting: “When will you redeem your promises?”

Leading politicians in the center accuse basic Finns of swallowing the coalition’s line into the government program as it is.

12.8. 16:42

The center chairman Annika Saarikko and chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen ask in their open letter to the Basic Finns party meeting when the party plans to deliver on its election promise.

In their letter published on Saturday morning, Saarikko and Kurvinen call the government’s program the coalition’s program and accuse basic Finns of swallowing the coalition’s line as it is.

Among other things, the letter asks when the price of gasoline at the pump will decrease, as Perussuomalaiset promised before the election.

“Did people get what they ordered? The government’s program does not bring a reduction in the price of fuel, but an increase in the price of medicines”, write Saarikko and Kurvinen.

“You cut basic security and services and centralize neighborhood services. Agriculture and forestry are being cut. At the same time, you give those who do best significant tax breaks. Is this how ordinary Finns are treated?” the letter continues.

Island and Kurvinen write that Perussuomalaiset promised voters excessive and even impossible things. In addition, according to the letter, “the motherland is drifting” because of the government’s current situation, and Finns’ affairs remain unaddressed.

“Self-inflicted mess is not a chase. It’s a self-inflicted mess,” the letter says.

“You have been given power and responsibility. Therefore, it is reasonable to ask when the government will start the real work. How do you deliver on the promises you made to the people when they are not fulfilled in the government program and therefore not in next year’s budget either?”

Ajojahtilla referred to the continuous coverage of the old racist messages of basic Finnish politicians throughout the summer.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra appointed on Thursday in his publication in a Facebook post news as a “hysterical chase of basic Finns”.

The two-day party meeting of the Basic Finns started on Saturday in Tampere.