Friday, July 7, 2023
Basic Finns | An announcement about the presidential election is expected from Jussi Halla-aho

July 7, 2023
Halla-aho will hold a press conference in the afternoon.

Parliamentary Speaker, former chairman of Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho has announced that he will inform about current issues this afternoon.

The topic may be the presidential election, as basic Finns should decide on their candidate at the August party meeting in Tampere.

Halla-aho has solid support in his party. The Future of the Countryside according to the survey, all district leaders named Halla-aho as their favorite party candidate.

See also  Housing | "You couldn't have lived in a booth like that" - Residents criticized the foundations of the new apartments
