Basic Finns | Almost five years, three announced meetings – HS reviewed Teuvo Hakkarainen's actions in the European Parliament

11.3. 19:15

Basic Finns MEP Teuvo Hakkarainen the contribution to parliamentary work has been minimal, according to Helsingin Sanomat's report.

The party is told, that Hakkarainen cannot wait for the next season on its lists in the summer 2024 European elections. The reason for the decision has not been given. After the announcement Ilta-Sanomat newsthat the police will find out whether Hakkarainen has committed a crime in connection with the taxation of his parliamentary income.