Monday, April 17, 2023
Basic Finns | A new candidate for the party secretary race

April 16, 2023
in World Europe
The party secretary of the Basic Finns will be elected at the party meeting in August. On Sunday, the chairman of the party’s Pirkanmaa district, Harri Vuorenpää, registered for the candidacy.

Basic Finns at the party meeting in August, this time too we will see a contest for party secretary between several candidates.

On Sunday, the chairman of the party’s Pirkanmaa district registered as a candidate Harri Vuorenpää. He is an accounting firm entrepreneur and a municipal politician from Pirkkala.

“As the party secretary, my guiding thought would be to take the entire organization in a more efficient and professional direction,” Vuorenpää says in the press release he sent.

On Thursday, the person from Espoo was the first to apply for the position Mikko Wikstedt.

Bridge is currently the party secretary of the Basic Finns Arto Luukkanen.

HS previously reported that, according to several party sources, there has been long-standing dissatisfaction with Luukka among basic Finns. A former party secretary has been hired as the operational director of the party office Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo.

Chairman Riikka Purra denied claims of discontent.

The party meeting of Basic Finns will be held in August. The party secretary is elected by the members of Basic Finns participating in the party meeting.

There have been plenty of candidates for the party secretary of the Basic Finns at the last party meetings. For example, the last time there were eight candidates in 2021.

