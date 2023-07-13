Basic Finns | A colorful blog text from the party secretary: The news about basic Finns is trying to change the election result

According to Arto Luukkanen, the party secretary of the Basic Finns, the news about the Basic Finns has been “Pyongyang journalism”.

The media the party secretary of the Basic Finns claims that news about basic Finns is used to change the election result Arto Luukkanen on his blog.

“It is clear that the Nazi/racist hunt that is going on now is an unprecedented and brazen attempt to change the election result. The journalists have been ordered to this performance that takes place in orgasmic joy, in which, in the end, they try to invalidate the results of the 2023 parliamentary elections,” Luukkanen claims.

According to him, journalists want to spit Finnish democracy in the face of the news.

Kneeling in his blog post, Luukkanen seems to criticize the ability of journalists who wrote about basic Finns to analyze texts written by basic Finns.

Whether Luukkanen refers to this as the chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purran old social media comments that have been discussed in the media in recent days have been left for the reader to interpret.

“It’s clear that there are owners and entities pulling the strings in the back, whose political parties didn’t do well in the elections. It doesn’t matter to them if a young journalist tarnishes his own reputation or professional integrity,” Luukkanen claims in his text.

“The operation is also grossly selective and full of Pyongyang journalism”, Luukkanen states, referring to the capital of North Korea, and finally claims that the media wants to push the Finnish nation into an “endless government crisis”.

Basic Finns This week, the media has featured the old social media comments of party chairman Purra, in which, among other things, he calls immigrants by derogatory names.

“I apologize for my stupid social media comments 15 years ago and for the harm and resentment that they understandably caused. I’m not a perfect person, I’ve made mistakes”, Purra asked sorry for his writings on Tuesday afternoon.