Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Teachers of preschool, primary and secondary education demonstrated outside the offices of the System Unit for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicam) in the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC)This is because some have been taking the exam for more than 5 years to obtain the final places and they assure that this process is not transparent and many of the deliveries are irregular.

The preschool teacher, Arisdelsi pointed out that since October of last year no definitive places have been delivered and that they have only been assigned from the vertical and that they have not gone on to the admission list.

“Usicam wants clarity and security, us as teachers We are complying with what they ask of us, to make the exam comply with the guidelines and we want them as an authority to be transparent and we want to be heard and to be attended to.”

He reported that in the month of May of last year they carried out the exam and that it was in August when the results came out on the priority list and that, not knowing which ones were delivered to management, they want to deliver them as temporary, when they should be definitive.

Keyla Montoya, is also a preschool teacher who has been taking the exam for more than 6 years to obtain the definitive place. and assured that it is something very tiring, so they asked the corresponding authorities to start with the delivery of these final seatsand not only temporary.

“In preschool they hardly assign plazas and last year they only gave 55 and I was at number 83, and we believe that in the previous cycle they should have delivered more and we want them to deliver the definitive bases, “he said.