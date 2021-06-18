“Teacher, I…am…something…later.” The online lesson has started and a student logs in while cycling. It is not so long ago that the students of basic 4 followed the Dutch lessons online. They were there. All and always. Sometimes with a brother on your lap or with faltering WiFi and sometimes the whole family listened in. They have adapted and worked incredibly hard. The Netherlands, our country has another class full of basic diplomas richer and I am incredibly proud.

