with videoCroatia has done well in the battle for group victory in the European Championship qualifying cycle. The current number six in the world recorded a 0-1 victory over Armenia. Feyenoord player Luka Ivanusec and Ajax player Josip Sutalo had a starting place for the Croats.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
20:02
Croatia took the lead after fourteen minutes. Andrej Kramaric made it 0-1 on a pass from Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. The referee thought it was offside, but the VAR approved the goal. However, it was not easy for the Croats. Although the team of Ivanusec and Sutalo was the better team and hardly encountered any problems, they had to fear an equalizer until the final whistle.
Because Croatia held out, the team of national coach Zlatko Dalic now has ten points after four games. That is as many as Turkey, which has already played one more match. Croatia is therefore well on course for a group win in group D. The Croats only lost points against Wales (1-1) in March and won the other three matches.
Ivanusec, who started in midfield, left fifteen minutes before the end. Next weekend he will play the home match against Heerenveen with Feyenoord. Sutalo, who will visit FC Twente with Ajax on Sunday, completed the ninety minutes.
Listen to all our football podcasts here
This is the position in the Dutch group for the European Championship qualification
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Basic #customers #Luka #Ivanusec #Josip #Sutalo #remain #group #victory #European #Championship #qualifying #Croatia
Leave a Reply