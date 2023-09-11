Croatia took the lead after fourteen minutes. Andrej Kramaric made it 0-1 on a pass from Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. The referee thought it was offside, but the VAR approved the goal. However, it was not easy for the Croats. Although the team of Ivanusec and Sutalo was the better team and hardly encountered any problems, they had to fear an equalizer until the final whistle.