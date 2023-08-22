BThe Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Lisa Paus, thoroughly screwed up the traffic light government’s restart after the summer break. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had promised “quicker and less loud results”. And Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck had recommended “putting your heads in the water and cooling off” during the summer break.

Paus destroyed these pious wishes in one fell swoop when she torpedoed Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s economic growth law in the federal cabinet, thereby snubbing her party friend Habeck, who was pulling in the same direction as the FDP chairman.

The blockade was revenge for the fact that treasurer Lindner Paus’ prestige project, the basic child security, does not want to be financed with the billions she is demanding – even if the minister did not want her veto against relief for the economy to be understood as an attempt at blackmail, but “the need for advice on content “ announced.

Kubicki: Just stupid

The power game that Paus is playing in the dispute over basic child security, with which family policy services are to be bundled and improved, says a lot about the family minister – but what exactly, opinions differ on. The Paritätischer Gesamtverband praises Paus for her “remarkable stamina”, which the Green politician from the left wing of the party demonstrates in defense against “neoliberal belief in progress and socio-political ignorance” – that is to say towards Lindner and his liberals.







FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki, on the other hand, found Paus’ veto against the relief of the economy “just stupid”. Company representatives reacted with “sheer horror”. After all, Lisa Paus is the daughter of an entrepreneur, as she likes to tell herself often. Her parents set up Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik GmbH in Emsbüren, Lower Saxony, a family company with around 300 employees, which the minister’s two brothers now run together.

They did not want to comment on the noise their sister started in Berlin. The party leadership of the Greens also remained conspicuously silent in all the din. Nobody there applauded the minister for her brutal actions.

The only thing that really catches the eye is their large necklaces

Anyone who experiences Paus outside of Berlin’s political establishment may be surprised at the turmoil she caused in the traffic light coalition. She places provocative statements from cover, such as her recent complaint about the “failure of the welfare state” in the FAZ. But Paus doesn’t go out among the people to cause a riot. She doesn’t present herself in public as a rowdy go-getter; doesn’t get loud, doesn’t get excited. Her gestures are also economical. The only thing that really catches the eye is their large necklaces.

Nevertheless, sovereign composure is not a trademark of this family minister. Paus is considered extremely cautious, some say suspicious. In front of microphones and cameras, she often comes across as trying to be controlled. It is different when the minister knows she is in a safe environment, as she did recently when she visited a language daycare center in Offenbach. There they were full of pride and joy about the high-ranking visit from Berlin. Paus thanked them with interested questions to the educators and a play with the daycare children.







Visiting day care was part of Paus’ summer trip. At a so-called women’s business breakfast, she first spoke to women entrepreneurs and managers about gender equality issues. We then went to the Frankfurt Waldstadion for an exchange with young women and girls about gender equality in football. In the afternoon there was a public discussion at the university on the subject of loneliness. Paus visited a women’s shelter and a residential community for seniors. All groups of people in your house with the cumbersome designation “Federal Ministry for Families, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth” were duly taken into account.