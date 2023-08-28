Home page politics

A round in the Chancellery brings the agreement on the disputed topic of basic child security. Details are to follow in a press conference in the morning.

After Traffic light Zoff : Lindner and Paus agree on basic child security

: Family Minister Paus originally wanted 12 billion euros The press conference with Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) begins at 11 a.m.

Update from August 28, 10:40 a.m.: In the year of its introduction in 2025, additional costs of around 2.4 billion euros are initially estimated for the planned basic child security. This is now also the case in an agreement paper by the traffic light coalition that the German press agency present. had previously time online and the news portal The Pioneer reported about it. Government circles also said that with increasing use of basic child security services, the costs could also increase to up to 6 billion euros in the following years.

First report: Berlin – The traffic light dispute about basic child security has come to an end. Shortly before the cabinet meeting of the government at Schloss Meseberg, family minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and finance minister Christian Lindner (FDP) were able to come to an agreement. Paus, Lindner and Social Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) want to announce details at a press conference on Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Green circles said: “Tonight the agreement on basic child security was reached. Federal Minister Lisa Paus can call it a success that she managed to set the course for the project.” On Sunday evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as well as Paus and Lindner met for talks in the Chancellery. Around midnight it became known that the basic child security system had gotten together.

Lindner had previously ZDF-“Summer Interview” said that he expects a quick agreement on key points. After that, associations and states would be involved, and only then would there be a finished draft law that would go to the Bundestag.

Basic child security: 12 are apparently only 2 billion euros

In its coalition agreement, the traffic light coalition had agreed to introduce basic child security. Previous benefits such as child benefit, benefits from the citizen benefit for children or the child allowance are to be bundled in it. With more transparency and with the help of a central platform, many families are to be reached who, due to ignorance or bureaucratic hurdles, have not been able to access the funds to which they are entitled. “We want to get more children out of poverty and are particularly focusing on digitization,” says the coalition agreement.

However, a permanent dispute had developed between the Greens and the FDP about how much money the state should spend on basic child security and whether benefits should be increased or not. The responsible family minister, Paus, had initially estimated 12 billion euros per year, she later spoke of up to 7 billion euros. Finance Minister Lindner named a sum of initially only 2 billion euros as a “note item”. It was initially unclear what amount the coalition had agreed on in the talks. Reuters as well as time online however, citing coalition circles, reported 2.4 billion euros. (nak/dpa)