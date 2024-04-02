FFor Lisa Paus, basic child welfare is likely to be the most important project of the legislative period. The Green politician and Federal Minister for Family Affairs regularly speaks of the “biggest social policy reform project in the traffic light”. But since the SPD, FDP and Greens agreed on a bill after much debate, the project has stalled. More than half a year has passed since the cabinet decision. And since the weekend there have been increasing doubts that the Bundestag will pass the reform during this electoral period. The differences seem too great, especially between the FDP and the Greens.

The traffic light coalition agrees that something must be done to combat child poverty. Every fifth child in Germany is affected. How to proceed is controversial. The criticism of the previous draft law is directed, among other things, at the fact that another authority is to be created, a new family center. It is intended to pay out basic child welfare, which is intended to bundle different social benefits for children. Families who receive citizen's benefit may have to contact both the job center and the family center.

At the weekend, Paus told the newspapers of the “Rheinische Post Mediengruppe” that around 5,000 new jobs would have to be created to implement the project. The additional staff means “bureaucratic relief for the citizens”, who are currently carrying “the burden of bureaucracy” and have to run “from Pontius to Pilate”. Many people therefore do not take advantage of the services at all. Paus added: “With the 5,000 jobs we want to move from the citizens’ obligation to collect to the state’s obligation to provide them.”

The FDP is upset about this initiative. There is no new status in the matter, they say, so there is nothing new to talk about. “Only she knows why the family minister is clinging to illusory demands that cannot be implemented,” said the deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group Christoph Meyer on Tuesday.







Already on the Easter weekend, other FDP politicians had made it known that they saw no chance for the previous draft law. The party chairman Christian Lindner told “Bild am Sonntag” that the essentials for basic child security had been done financially. “More is always desirable, but not always possible.” The FDP social politician Martin Gassner-Herz emphasized on Monday on Platform He also wrote that the justification for the 5,000 positions demanded by Paus was “not valid.” Bundestag member Nico Tippelt praised his party colleague, also on X, for his objectivity. He thinks Paus' plans are “completely crazy and out of time”.

The FDP also makes it clear elsewhere that it does not want to give in to Paus. For example, in the draft for the key motion for the party conference, which the Liberals will hold at the end of the month. The paper, which is available to the FAZ, states that the “state now regulates more than it can manage”. For too long, Germany has been putting obstacles in its backpack instead of moving forward with light luggage. “Excessive bureaucracy costs us all money, time and nerves.”

SPD sticks to basic child security

This assessment is fundamentally also shared by the coalition partner SPD. It was recently heard from their leadership that the new authority demanded by Paus contradicted everything that the traffic light had actually set out to do when it came to reducing bureaucracy. But you can't cancel the basic child welfare project because it is the flagship of doing something for children.







Clearer support for the project came on Tuesday from the Parliamentary Left (PL) of the Social Democratic parliamentary group. “Basic child welfare is a central coalition project,” said Tim Klüssendorf, one of the PL’s spokespersons, to the FAZ. It should “tangibly counteract the unacceptable child poverty in our country” and effectively reduce bureaucracy for all families in Germany. Klüssendorf described it as “self-evident” that negotiations over the law on “such a central agreement” in the coalition agreement continued even in a tense budget situation. “If individual actors from the ranks of the FDP question the usefulness of the entire negotiations, that does not correspond to the agreements and also does not correspond to the expectations of the families in our country,” said Klüssendorf. Even with “possible differences regarding concrete implementation,” basic child security is the coalition’s common goal to finally end child poverty in Germany. Basic security must be introduced “as soon as possible”.

Even within the PL, however, it seems that it would be difficult for basic child benefits to come into force on January 1, 2025. Klüssendorf's predecessor in the PL leadership, SPD MP Sönke Rix, told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” that “unfortunately” the Bundestag only received the bill late in this legislative period. Since basic child security “is so complex and the government draft does not sufficiently meet our goals, we will not be able to avoid introducing it gradually.” There are also doubts in the SPD party leadership as to whether an agreement on a bill will be reached before the summer break.

Paus himself expressed optimism about this in the interview. She is taking part in “constructive discussions” in parliament and is confident “that we will ultimately achieve basic child security”. On Tuesday there was restraint in the Family Ministry. When asked, a spokeswoman simply pointed out that the bill is now in the parliamentary process and is therefore the responsibility of the parliamentarians.