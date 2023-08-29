Home page politics

After weeks of rumgeeiere, the traffic light coalition has agreed: An extended basic child security is coming. Of course, also as a topic in “hard but fair”.

Cologne – “Did the traffic light just save itself or does the basic child security system really ensure that children are taken out of poverty?” asked Louis Klamroth at the beginning of “Hart aber Fair”. The answer ran along party lines. Ricarda Lang, Federal Chairwoman of the Greens, was of course not disappointed, even if only 2.4 billion euros remained instead of the 12 billion euros originally demanded. This may also be due to the fact that the Minister for Family Affairs, Lisa Paus, has taken on the man who sits at the pots of money, although she was media-savvy, but perhaps tactically rather unwise.

2.4 billion euros, that doesn’t sound bad at first, even if it’s quite a bit less than the 100 billion special assets that were allocated to the Bundeswehr. Heinz Hilgers, Honorary President of the German Child Protection Association, then pointed out that “you can fight child poverty with education, but that’s how you fight the child poverty of the future, but when it comes to the children of today, you need more money.”

Anna Mayr on “hard but fair”: A woman who knows what she is talking about

Ricarda Lang wanted the agreement to be understood as a “start in the fight against structural child poverty”. A pretty wording, but it also hints at the bureaucratic swamp that will soon make applying for child benefit, subsidies and grants even more complicated than it already is.

A “socio-economic subsistence level” is used to calculate which children are entitled to subsidies. Which, according to Anna Mayr, editor in the politics department of Die Zeit and non-fiction author of books like “Die Elenden” or currently “Money doesn’t matter”, means that children are no longer dependent on the job centers. Mayr, a journalist who is one of the few representatives from the media and also from politics, who herself comes from economically weak backgrounds and therefore knows more about what she writes and talks about than most of her colleagues, always has a say in life wrote little to no money.

About the shame of asking for money from authorities, often letting officials boss you around, or finding your way through the tangle of around 170 potential benefits for children. After all, the new basic child security means that families are no longer obligated to collect, but that the state has an obligation to provide. How that looks remains to be seen. In view of the German bureaucracy, one may be skeptical.

These guests discussed on August 28 at Louis Klamroth in the first:

Ricarda Lang, Federal Chairwoman B’90/Greens

Serap Güler, CDU member of the Bundestag



Prof. Dr. Stefan Kooths, economist



Anna Mayr, editor of ZEIT



Heinz Hilgers, Honorary President of the German Child Protection Association

The economist Prof. Dr. Stefan Kooths, Vice President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Basic child security can only be a first step that must not stand in isolation. Equally important are attempts to no longer push people to mini-jobs, but to create incentives to try for better jobs, which would then have positive consequences for their children. On the other hand, Serap Güler, member of the Bundestag and member of the CDU federal executive committee, complained that the new basic child security system means extended payments according to the watering can principle, but is by no means the paradigm shift that the traffic light coalition promises. However, Güler was unable or unwilling to say anything about how her own party would do better.

Single mother on “hard but fair”: “I often feel left alone by the state”

The visit of Andrea Zinhard, a single mother of two teenage children, showed how hard life with little money can be. Unable to work due to a chronic illness, she has to go to the Tafel regularly, tries to enable her children to go to high school, but is always faced with the question of where and how to apply for funds. “I often feel left alone by the state,” said Zinhard at Louis Klamroth. But how much she will benefit from the new basic child security remains open.

Ricarda Lang showed solidarity and said “It is unacceptable that being a single parent is one of the greatest risks of poverty in Germany”, but she also had to admit that there were gaps in the new law. The fact that maintenance payments are no longer offset against payments for children only applies to people who have at least a mini-job. However, if you are unable to work for health reasons – such as Andrea Zinhard – this regulation does not apply.

At the end of the round, the real-life guest had the final say: “Do you feel that your problems have been understood?” asked Klamroth, “No, not really. In the end, for us families who live on the subsistence level, this is like a slap in the face. And we poor people, we’ll fall down again.”

A thoughtful end to a program about a structural problem that will certainly not be solved with the limited resources that the traffic light now provides. (Michael Meyns)