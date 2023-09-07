In consultation with the entity, Porto Alegre was the capital that presented the highest value; only elevation occurred in Brasilia

The price of the basic food basket fell in 16 capitals in August compared to July. The biggest falls were in Natal (5.2%), Salvador (3.3%), Fortaleza (2.8%), João Pessoa (2.7%) and São Paulo (2.7%).

The only increase occurred in Brasília, of 0.3%. The data were released on Wednesday (September 6, 2023) by Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), which monthly surveys the price of a food basket in 17 state capitals.

Porto Alegre was the capital where basic foodstuffs had the highest cost (R$ 760.59) followed by São Paulo (R$ 748.47), Florianópolis (R$ 743.94) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 722 ,78). The lowest values ​​were registered in Aracaju (R$ 542.67), João Pessoa (R$ 565.07) and Salvador (R$ 575.81).

Compared to the price of the basic basket of August with the same month of 2022, there was a decrease in 9 capitals, with variations that fluctuated between 5.24%, in Vitória, and 0.08%, in Curitiba. The increase in prices was presented in 8 cities, with emphasis on Fortaleza, with 2.50%; Porto Alegre, 1.67%; and Belo Horizonte, with 1.23%.

In the accumulated result for the first 8 months of the year up to August, the cost of the basic food basket fell in 12 capitals, with emphasis on Vitória, with a drop of 9.32%; Goiânia, 8.96%; Belo Horizonte, 7.22%; and Campo Grande, 7.06%. The highest percentages were recorded in Aracaju, with a rise of 4.15%, and Recife, 2.77%.

Based on the most expensive basket that, in August, was that of Porto Alegre, and taking into account the constitutional determination that the minimum wage should be sufficient to meet the expenses of a worker’s family with food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security, Dieese estimates that the value of the minimum wage needed, in the 8th month of the year, should have been R$ 6,389.72 or 4.84 times the minimum wage of R$ 1,320 in force.

PRODUCTS

The price of whole milk and potatoes fell in all 17 surveyed capitals. Carioquinha bean fell in all locations where it is surveyed (North, Northeast, Midwest, Belo Horizonte and São Paulo) and black bean fell in 3 of the 5 capitals where it is surveyed. The price of prime beef and tomatoes fell in 14 of the 17 surveyed capitals.

The price of French bread, on the other hand, increased in 11 of the 17 cities surveyed, as well as that of agulhinha rice, which increased in 12 of the 17 capitals surveyed.

