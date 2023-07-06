Edda Ribeiroi

07/06/2023 – 9:43 am

The discussion of the tax reform proposal enters the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday afternoon, 5th, and should be voted on, according to the President of the House, Arthur Lira, on Thursday, 6th, the night. The busy agenda takes place amid criticism that the text is not ‘mature’, but also with the endorsement of some governors, seeking approval from party bloc leaders.

The main item is the unification of taxes, with the creation of the Dual Value Added Tax (VAT), which will contain the Tax on Goods and Consumption (IBS) – state contribution – and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBC), federal contribution, which will cover consumption taxes.

Five existing taxes will be unified, to be paid only once. The price of the basic basket is the most talked about in recent days, based on studies that point to this impact. With the unification of taxation at the federal level, it is possible that the prices charged will suffer increases in some states and be reduced in others.



With the unification of taxes, precisely the taxes on consumption by a tax on the added value, how can the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) impact prices?

Will tax reform create more taxes? The reform will replace five taxes – PIS, Cofins, IPI, ICMS and ISS – with one or two very simple taxes on value added (VAT) and a selective tax on products harmful to health and the environment. See also Ice hockey | The head coach wasn't completely satisfied with the performance of the Young Lions after the opening victory: "You can't come here with your mouth open and try"

Will the basic basket be more expensive?

The proposed tax reform provided for a rate reduced by 50% for food and other items in the basic food basket, but a change on the night of this Wednesday, 6th, by the rapporteur Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) before the vote, guarantees zero tax, in addition to defining a list of products.

A survey carried out by Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) predicts that the tax reform may increase taxes for products in the sector by up to 60%. However, the Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said that the increase is not foreseen. “There is no increase in taxation of the basic food basket”, he reiterated.

“Each state defines how ICMS is levied on products in the basic basket, as well as defining differently what constitutes a basic basket. It is also possible that the rate with a 50% discount is small compared to others, such as Rio de Janeiro, which has ICMS exemption for some products, especially if you add this exemption to others, such as PIS / Cofins ”, explains Rodrigo Leite , Professor of Finance and Management Control at the Institute of Graduate Studies and Research in Administration at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

A list suggested by Abras with 34 items ranges from products such as meat, eggs and milk, to basic personal hygiene and cleaning items that today are not included in the basket, such as toothpaste, sanitary napkins, detergent, powdered soap and bleach. See below:

Will services be affected?

A study of National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) reveals that, if the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) is set at 25%, offsetting the increase in the tax burden in the service sector would threaten 3.8 million jobs. The CNC anticipated the official calculations and detected an impact of up to 260% on the tax burden of the services sector.

“The ISS has a lower rate, 5% in Rio de Janeiro, for example. By creating a higher national VAT, it increases the tax burden on services”, says Leite.

Can health items get more expensive?

Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at IBMEC RJ, explains that when one thinks, for example, of health costs, such as health plans, doctors or dentists who provide this service, a higher tax is likely to be passed on to the service user. “There is indeed a real risk of this increase happening in Brazilian society, a fact that is still being debated in the National Congress”, he says.

Can the electricity bill get more expensive?

There is no provision for differentiated treatment for companies operating in the electricity sector.

Bianca Xavier, specialist in Tax Law and professor at FGV Direito, also includes another item. “There is the possibility that the Complementary Law will consider electricity as an item in the basic food basket, reducing the burden on this consumption item”, she adds.

Will microenterprises pay Simples higher?

Simples Nacional, a tribute paid by micro and small companies, will not be changed. However, Leite reinforces that there may be an impact on the tribute. “Today, all taxes are combined in the Simples tab to be paid. By changing the calculation method, the charge can be changed, especially for those who live as a legal entity, ”he explains.

“The simple national tax will continue to cover the taxes that will succeed ICMS, ISS, PIS and COFINS. Therefore, the taxpayer may choose to pay it together with the other taxes that were not affected by the reform, or, if he wishes, he may pay the new taxes, IBS and CBS, separately”, explains Bianca.

Can interest rates be impacted?

Rafael Feiteiro, partner at BVA Advogados and specialist in tax law explains that the financial sector will have a slight increase in the tax burden, which may reflect an increase in the cost of credit, at first. “Currently, for example, banks pay PIS and COFINS at a joint rate of 4.65%, with the reform, the two taxes will be replaced by a single tax, with an estimated rate of 5.9%”, he says.

However, he adds that it is important to note that the main aspect for credit pricing is the interest rate, which is directly linked to the country’s economic situation. “On this aspect, what is expected is that the positive effects of the tax reform for companies and the population in general will have a positive impact on the reduction of interest rates, which would reduce the cost of credit in general. In other words, in a very simplified way: more economic development, less bad debt, less interest”, emphasizes Feiteiro.























