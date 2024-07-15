Chihuahua, Chih.- Purchasing the basic basket requires 25.8% of the monthly salary of formal workers in the capital, a percentage higher than the state average.

The Private Sector Competitive Intelligence Platform (PICSP), with data from Coneval and IMSS, stated that the rise in the cost of the basic basket of goods to 4,487 pesos in June meant that formal workers in the capital spent 25.8% of their average salary of 17,407 pesos on its acquisition.

The above is a higher percentage compared to another development pole of the entity such as Ciudad Juárez and even higher than the state average.

In the sixth month of the year, the percentage spent by formal workers on food was higher than that reported in May when it stood at 25.7%.

Between January 2023 and June of this year, the highest percentage allocated to the purchase of the basic basket was observed in the first month of last year when it rose to 28.1%.

In Juárez, formal workers spent 22% of their monthly salary, which averaged 20,378 pesos, on basic food basket purchases in June.

Meanwhile, on average, workers in the state spent 24.4% of their average monthly salary of 18,354 pesos on food purchases.

Precisely in the sixth month of the year, fruits and vegetables led inflation in the state to stand at 4.36%, after the 4.20% reported the previous month.

Inflation in food, beverages and tobacco was the highest at 5.28%, in health and personal care it reached 5.07% and in transportation it reached 4.02%.

The term basic basket, in the economic field, refers to the set of products and services considered essential for the subsistence and well-being of the members of a family.