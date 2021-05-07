Given the possibility that with the end of the State of Alarm, millions of vehicles could once again circulate on the roads of our country for hundreds of kilometers in a row, it is important to tune up the vehicle, check that all the documentation is in order and plan the route in advance. Specifically, a driver must know in advance possible rest areas, pay special attention to luggage, correctly organizing the boot and avoiding unnecessary weights that reduce the efficiency of the vehicle.

Also, drivers must avoid large meals, be rested and wear comfortable clothes. In addition, both the driver and the rest of the travelers must always carry the relevant safety systems in each case and must take care of postural hygiene during the hours of travel, to avoid contractures and other possible ailments.

Therefore, from ALD Automotive, a rental and fleet management company, list the importance of paying attention to some basic aspects that guarantee us a trip, a priori, quiet:

–Tires: The wheels are the elements that connect the vehicle with the asphalt, so it is essential to check that the tread has the appropriate size and that they have the recommended pressure before hitting the road. The lack of use causes a loss of pressure in the tires, which can increase the lack of grip on the road and, therefore, more insecurity and greater fuel consumption.

–Brakes: It is important to check the brake discs and check that the brake fluid is at the proper levels before going on a trip.

–Suspensions: Check that the damping is correct by applying force to the vehicle on each of the wheels and check that there is no sudden rebound. If they are not in good condition it is important to consult a specialist.

–Drums: When the vehicle has not been started for a long time, the battery tends to discharge, so before starting the trip it is necessary to check that it is in perfect condition. Check that no liquid comes out and check that the battery contact terminals are clean, screwed tight and protected with grease.

–Lights: It is essential to ensure that all lights are working and that they are dimmed and aligned. It is important to check that the vehicle’s witnesses also work to be warned of any incident that occurs in the car.

–Oil: Check both the quantity and the quality of the vehicle’s oil. With the dipstick you have to make sure that the level is within the appropriate parameters; always with a cold engine.