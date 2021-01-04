Election summer has begun. While other political parties are busy building new land with their vote bank, the state government has also started fast to fulfill its promises. The eyes of the youth are on recruitment. In the new year, recruitment in about 90 thousand posts is to be done only in Basic and Secondary Education Department. Some of these will be completed in the next six months.

The first recruitment of this year will be 15508 LT grade and spokesperson posts in aided schools of secondary education. Advertisement for this will be released this month. Although the advertisement was released last year too, it was canceled after a decision of the High Court. Now it will be released anew. At the same time, about 2971 posts of clerks in aided schools are being recruited from the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

At the same time, about 2000 posts of clerks are vacant in the department. For the first time the state government is going to recruit clerks of aided schools. State government has announced recruitment of 8166 posts of LT grade in government inter colleges of secondary education. In the year 2018, more than 3 thousand posts have been left vacant in 10768 LT grade recruitment, i.e., recruitment for more than about 11 thousand posts will also be done soon. The Public Service Commission will make these recruitment.

Apart from this, Public Service Commission petition has been sent to recruit more than 1400 posts of spokespersons. 69 thousand teacher recruitment is going to be completed in government primary schools. After this, 51 thousand teachers are also to be recruited. However, before this, the state government has to get TET also and then the preparation of written examination for teacher recruitment is also considered, this recruitment is expected to start only after April-May.

The government is also going to recruit teachers for the first time through written examination in the basic education council assisted junior high schools. The posts of more than five thousand teachers are vacant in about three thousand junior high schools of the state.

How many vacancies on which posts:

– Around 51 thousand assistant teachers in government primary schools

– Around 11 thousand LT grades in government inter colleges

– Around 1400 spokespersons in government inter colleges

15508 Assistant Teachers and Spokespersons in Assisted Inter Colleges

Posts of about 5000 clerks in secondary education and aided schools

-Added Junior Highschool Posts of approximately 5000 teachers