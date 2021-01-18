In Bashkiria, they will begin to issue vaccination passports against coronavirus, as well as similar documents confirming the presence of antibodies after suffering COVID-19. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov, at an operational meeting in the regional government, which was broadcast in the official Youtube channel local authorities.

The start of issuing the corresponding passports in the republic is planned for February 5.

“This solves a number of problems. For example, our residents over 65 are in self-isolation, but they have already been ill and they have antibodies, or have been vaccinated, why do we keep them at home. This, of course, is a certain incentive for people to get vaccinated, ”the head of the republic said.

In addition, the so-called “antique passport of Bashkortostan” will give its holder an advantage when visiting mass cultural sports events, as well as public places. Also, the presence of such a document allows you to get a discount in shops, fitness clubs and other institutions, said the head of the administration of the head of the region Alexander Sidyakin.

According to him, the presence of antibodies will be recorded in the system of the regional Ministry of Health and the “passport” will be automatically generated on the portal of state services. Notification of the issuance of such a passport will be sent by e-mail or telephone. The document is a QR code, he added.

It is noted that a test for the presence of antibodies to coronavirus can be taken at any regional clinic.

According to the portal stopcoronavirus.rf in Bashkiria to date, 21,902 cases of coronavirus have been identified, 165 people have died, 16,522 patients have recovered.

Earlier in the day, Anch Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, said that the introduction of immune passports in order to stop the spread of coronavirus is pointless. According to her, a passport and vaccination will not solve the problem of stopping the spread of the disease, since a vaccinated person can be a carrier of COVID-19.

In early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to consider the issue of issuing certificates for those vaccinated against COVID-19. The report must be submitted by January 20, 2021.

On December 29, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, announced the possibility of receiving a vaccination certificate for those vaccinated against coronavirus on the website of state services. He spoke about the appearance of vaccination passports on the portal on December 29.

On December 25, 2020, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, called the introduction of “covid passports” the right decision.

At the same time, Putin did not rule out the possibility of introducing international certificates for citizens vaccinated against coronavirus on December 17 at the annual press conference so that they could move freely around the world.