Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi attaches utmost importance to providing adequate housing for citizens because of its impact on providing a decent life, and its contribution to achieving family cohesion and stability among citizens, by providing appropriate housing programs and supervising their implementation.

The housing benefits packages that were introduced during the past year achieved a positive impact that cast a shadow and its economic and social impacts on all sectors, especially the construction sector in the emirate.

During the past year 2020, housing benefits packages valued at 15.5 billion dirhams were distributed, benefiting 13,626 citizens, including granting residential lands for the benefit of 6354 citizens, 5351 beneficiaries from housing loans, 1056 beneficiaries from housing, and 2,357 beneficiaries from exemption from loans.

Bashir Al Muhairbi

Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that housing and family stability are among the important priorities and essentials required by a stable social life. Last year witnessed the announcement of lofty awards for issuing three payments that included granting residential lands, housing loans and housing, in addition to exempting retired citizens. And the deceased, and these housing payments and packages have contributed to achieving family and social stability for the citizens, and they have lifted their burdens in providing adequate housing, which brought joy and happiness to their hearts.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that last year witnessed the distribution of 3 packages of housing benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a value of 15.5 billion dirhams, and that 13626 citizens benefited from them. These housing packages came from the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to strengthen Living standards and decent life for citizens, and enhancing their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

He pointed out that the adoption of the three batches in 2020 had positive economic effects, which were reflected positively, by strengthening the construction sector activity in the emirate.

Al-Muhairbi extended his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support and continuous and continuous follow-up to the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, its keenness to provide for the needs of all citizens, and its focus on providing them with adequate housing, in accordance with the highest standards.

Modern system

Al-Muhairbi affirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, had a profound impact to achieve The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, its goals and projects, as the Authority was keen to implement the wise leadership orders aimed at developing a sustainable modern housing system that contributes to providing a decent life and family and social stability for citizens. The Authority has worked to translate the noble decisions related to housing programs in the emirate to promote and develop the residential environment. For the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and providing the housing needs of the Emirati family.

According to the statistics of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, 5550 citizens benefited from the first housing benefits package last year, which were distributed during the month of May, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, as follows: 3255 male and female citizens benefited from the grant of residential land worth 2.3 billion dirhams, and 1851 beneficiaries from Housing loans worth 2.7 billion dirhams, and from housing 455 beneficiaries with a value of 563 million dirhams.

Initiatives to support self-construction

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority implements many initiatives to support citizens in the self-construction stage, including the “My Home” initiative, which includes 58 designs for approved citizen villas, which contribute to saving design time for the owner and expediting the required approval procedures, and providing qualified contractors who are able to implement housing. According to schedule, set budget and agreed quality.

Through the initiative, prototype designs are provided pre-approved by the Department of Municipal Affairs. Architectural plans are available for 58 architectural designs of different styles, ranging from modern, Andalusian, Islamic, and heritage. The number of rooms ranges between 4 and 8 bedrooms, with the possibility of future expansion. As for building permits, the period has also been reduced to a maximum of one week, thanks to which all designs included in the booklet obtain the necessary architectural and construction approvals from the municipalities (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra). The initiative also urges the completion of the housing construction process within a maximum period of two years, according to the Authority’s procedures, to start collecting housing loans.

The Commission is implementing the “Beit Amer” initiative, which aims to provide the best offers to citizens, by selecting the best suppliers, in order to benefit from discounts and offers, and to complete their homes, furnish and equip them for housing through the development of the citizens’ housing sector, and to ensure optimal utilization of housing resources and budgets, monitor consultants, suppliers and manage Operations, activating the authority’s responsibility to motivate the private sector, reduce the project completion time, and improve customer experience in all stages.

Samha Project

1976 benefited from the second batch of loans for last year and the retirement exemption, which was distributed last July, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, with a value of 2.78 billion dirhams, and were distributed as follows: 1500 exemptions from a housing loan grant of 2.29 billion dirhams. Housing loan exemptions amounted to 476, with a value of 493 million dirhams, all of which fall under the category of retirement exemption.

The third package of housing benefits and exemptions benefited from last year 6,100 beneficiaries, worth 7.2 billion dirhams, and distributed on the occasion of the state’s celebrations of the forty-ninth National Day, and distributed on residential lands, of which 3,099 citizens benefited, at a value of 2.17 billion dirhams. And housing loans worth 3.45 billion dirhams for the benefit of 2000 citizens. And a housing package worth 1.2 billion dirhams, benefiting 601 citizens. From the exemptions for housing loans, 381 citizens benefited, with a value of 340 million dirhams.

Last year witnessed the opening of the Al Samha residential project in Abu Dhabi, one of the projects of the integrated Emirati residential neighborhood, which included 250 residential villas, spanning an area of ​​520 thousand square meters, at a cost of 674 million dirhams.

The provision of services

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority explained that the customer’s simplified journey to apply for the housing service starts with getting to know the services of “the authority” by visiting the website of the “authority”, or by downloading the smart phone application and social media, verifying eligibility, according to the terms and standards of the selected service and choosing the registration channel .

The Authority is keen to implement the lofty orders related to housing programs, through the mechanism for organizing and distributing government lands and housing, in accordance with the rules and decisions issued in this regard, proposing policies, strategies and legislation related to the housing sector, developing housing programs and preparing the rules and regulations for each program, including specifying The objectives of each program, its mechanism of action, implementation plans and privatization conditions, attracting and encouraging the private sector to invest in housing areas, identifying the various needs for implementing housing programs, in order to enable other entities to implement, including logistical equipment for infrastructure requirements, preparation of engineering services, supervision and control of implementation Approved plans and programs in coordination with the concerned authorities to avoid implementation obstacles, prepare the necessary budget for implementing housing programs, establish and maintain a central database for beneficiaries, and link it with the relevant authorities while maintaining the confidentiality of information.

Your advisor

Since the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority activated the electronic meeting service, through the “Microsoft Times” system, the “advisor” service has become through visual communication channels, which aim to provide a free technical advisory service to citizens, and to reduce disputes and problems that may occur between the owner and the consultant or contractor. In addition to providing advice and awareness to citizens coming to build their homes, to help them determine their needs in their own housing, and technical assistance in reviewing plans and the internal distribution of the housing.

The customer’s journey in the “advisor” service begins by sending a consultation request via e-mail, or by booking an appointment by contacting customer service, specifying the type of service required, which includes an introduction to the Bayti initiative, identifying needs, reviewing a scheme, or awareness and guidance. Then, the customer is contacted to confirm the required service, after which the request will be studied within 5 working days, and after that, the required advice and directions are provided.