The Syrian president arrived in the port city Jeddah at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, after his government was separated from the Arab League since 2011, due to the brutal repression against opposition protesters and in retaliation for the civil war within its territory. in which hundreds of thousands of people died. His return sets the tone for the new summit of the Middle East countries and has not been without criticism.

In search of unity, the Arab states agreed to return Syria to the regional sphere.

This Thursday, May 18, Al-Assad arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, one day before the Arab bloc summit begins. At the international airport King Abdulaziz, was received by the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgueit, and by a series of senior Saudi officials, including the deputy governor of Mecca.

Almost 12 years of Syria’s complete isolation from this event have passed and today it comes to the country that previously gave key backing to armed opposition groups that tried to oust Al-Assad from power during the war.

However, in recent time Riyadh has radically changed its position: played an important role in the dialogue to end the conflict and, as host of the summit, contributed to the readmission of Syria to the Arab fold on May 7.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that “the region is at a crossroads” and that several Arab countries “face a series of strong challenges.” That day he called for cooperation between the allied nations in the region and said that together they could come up with cooperative projects to achieve “security, stability and economic prosperity”.

Syria seeks redemption among its allies

Both countries had turbulent relations since 2000, when Al-Assad came to power after the death of his father, Hafez Al-Assad. Riyadh and Damascus severed ties in 2012 and only last week ironed out and agreed to reopen their embassies.

Another with which Syria managed to reestablish its ties was with the United Arab Emirates. In 2018 they managed to reach common ground and toned down their tense relationships.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrives in Jeddah to attend the Arab League summit the next day, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. © Via REUTERS – SYRIAN PRESIDENCY

Having strong allies in the region has become a crucial element in the government of al-Assad. Just as Iran and Russia have been key to the regime’s troops taking control of much of Syria, other countries, such as Turkey, which has supported factions opposed to the president, could complicate the scenario.

Amid the Syrian government’s plans to resume relations with the region came the deadly earthquakes that hit northern Syria and southern Turkey in February. A turning point in their relationships.

In addition, the eyes of the international community turned to that region of the world and humanitarian aid allowed the countries of the area to resume talks on the issues that separated them.

Along the way, Syria continues to call for needed foreign investment for the war-torn country, crippled by Western sanctions, and ravaged by earthquakes. Now, he is seeking approval from Jordan, Egypt and Iraq to resume ties.

The key points of the Arab League summit

Although the unity of the region is on the agenda, not everyone agrees with Syria’s return to the bloc. Al-Assad has been accused of war crimes and of being the head of a regime involved in a conflict that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Qatar is one of the detractors of the reinstatement, and could lead the group of countries that do not welcome the presence of representatives from Damascus at the event.

On Wednesday, May 17, Qatar’s top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that his country “is opposed to the return of Syria”, but that it does not want to hinder the “Arab consensus”. Some statements that came when he explained that each country decided whether to unilaterally normalize relations with Syria.

“For relations to normalize, Syria must go through a just and comprehensive solution to its conflict,” the sheikh said.

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit on a tank in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 20, 2023. – More than 300 people have been killed since the riots erupted. Fighting on April 15 between forces loyal to al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commanding the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). © AFP – –

In addition to the internal conflicts in Syria and the recovery from the devastating earthquakes that also include Turkey, the Arab League has on the table the conflict in Sudan between the military led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhanand the Rapid Support Forces, rival paramilitaries commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Some confrontations that, despite being in East Africa, involve the greats of the Arab world who have influence in the north and east of the African continent.

Fighting in the African country, which broke out in mid-April, has left more than 800 dead and tens of thousands displaced. In this context, senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Algeria called for a ceasefire.

With Reuters and AP