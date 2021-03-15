In this second animated capsule on the 10 years of war in Syria, we expose how Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has undergone a metamorphosis that initially dislodged those who knew him.

As an ophthalmology student in London, excluded from the political sphere of his father Hafez, Bashar al-Assad ended up assuming the leadership of the country after the death of his older brother and father.

At first the leader assumed the Presidency with open aspirations, but in a short time he became a ruthless leader.

In 10 years of conflict, the country is partly destroyed and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) counts 388,652 fatalities to which must be added more than 200,000 missing people, who are presumably dead.

Although he acknowledges some errors in the management of the conflict, Bashar al-Assad has never denied the method. This year he is preparing new elections to give his power a democratic appearance.

This Monday, March 15, on the occasion of a new anniversary, the Syrian Executive has kept silence in its media. However, the official news agency facilitated and praised the government troops for their role in the conflict.

“Greetings to the Syrian Arab Army, which defends the homeland in the toughest war that history has known and continues to be, and protects the people of Syria and their soil from international terrorism created by the United States and supported by the regime. Turkish “, indicated the SANA agency in its Twitter account.