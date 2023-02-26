His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, received today a delegation from the Arab Parliamentary Union, participating in the thirty-fourth meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which concluded its work yesterday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
The delegation includes His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, the Speakers of Parliament in Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, in addition to the heads of the delegations of the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon, and the Secretary General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.
The delegation of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union affirmed the union’s support and standing with the brotherly Syrian people and the continuation of providing the necessary capabilities to stand with the Syrian brothers after the earthquake that hit a number of cities and villages there, and they stressed the need for joint Arab action at all levels for Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings and the exercise of its role in the Arab arenas. regional and international.
On the other hand, His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad received separately His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, and the delegation accompanying him in Damascus.
During the meeting, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”
For his part, President Bashar Al-Assad, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, conveyed his greetings and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” praising their support and that of His Highness. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, in providing aid and assistance to the Syrian people affected by the devastating earthquake.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Syrian President welcomed His Excellency Saqr Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of this visit in strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of the role of the parliaments of the two countries in developing cooperation relations between the two countries. Stressing the close fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.
During the meeting, the Syrian President expressed his wishes for the UAE and its honorable people for further prosperity, development and prosperity under its wise leadership.
His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is always keen to ensure that its relations with countries are based on solid foundations of mutual cooperation, friendship and mutual respect, and the consolidation of the principles of brotherhood and cooperation between nations and peoples, and the consolidation of the foundations of peace and coexistence. .
His Excellency Saqr Ghobash affirmed the Federal National Council’s keenness to keep pace with the state’s directions and vision on various issues, foremost of which is the promotion of peace, security and stability for the peoples of the region and the world.
The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, His Excellency: Naameh Abdulrahman Al-Mansoori, Chair of the Group, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, Vice-Chairman of the Group, Nasser Mohammed Al-Yamahi, Aisha Rashid Latim, and Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi, members of the Council. The meeting was also attended by: Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Council, Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, and Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs.
His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and the accompanying Parliamentary Council delegation participated in a parliamentary dialogue session at the headquarters of the Syrian People’s Assembly, in solidarity with the families of the earthquake victims.
His Excellency Saqr Ghobash expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Syrian people and to the families of the victims as a result of the devastating earthquake that Syria witnessed, asking God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.
