Syria will hold its presidential elections this Wednesday, May 26, without major surprises and under criticism from Western countries. With tailored opponents, the current president, Bashar al-Assad, aspires to once again become the president of this country, which is still at war. The security forces deployed on roads and public places guard the elections where more than 18 million citizens vote in 12 thousand polling stations.

In these elections also participate with al-Assad, the former Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and the leader of the tolerated internal opposition in Syria, Mahmud Marai, the only opponent who was allowed to participate.

Opponents abroad were unable to stand for election in accordance with the current constitution and “have declared it illegitimate.” The process did not admit international observers either. Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000, after the death of his father, who was the president at the time.

Elections Syria REUTERS – OMAR SANADIKI

Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States reject the elections, claiming “that they will not be free or fair.” They also added that they support “the voices of Syrian citizens, including civil society and the country’s opposition.”

Bashar responded immediately to these criticisms by claiming that he will not give importance to the opinions of the Western world about the validation of these elections. “The value of these opinions is zero … as a state, we do not care at all about the statements. But more important than what the government says is what the people say … “, he told reporters before casting his vote.