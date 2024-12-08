The deposed Syrian president Bashar al Assad and his family are in Moscow and have received asylum in Russia, Kremlin sources confirm to the Russian agencies Tass and Interfax.

The Russian authorities have granted the ousted president and his family political asylum on humanitarian grounds, these sources add.

Throughout Sunday, there has been speculation about the whereabouts of the ousted president. Some information said that he could be in the United Arab Emirates, but Russia has been the chosen destination, especially due to the great link between Moscow and Damascus.

In the morning it was the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, the first to confirm that Assad had left Syria, after the rebels took the capital, Damascus.









At the moment, no details are known about the departure of the Assad family from the country.

Since the uprising began and rebels advanced rapidly through the country, Assad has kept a low profile.

After meeting Iran’s foreign minister last weekend, he vowed to fight “terrorist organizations” but otherwise has made few comments as rebels captured major cities.

On Saturday, as rebels surrounded Damascus, a source told CNN that Assad was nowhere to be found in the city.