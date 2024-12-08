The deposed Syrian president Bashar al Assad and his family are in Moscow and have received asylum in Russia, Kremlin sources confirm to the Russian agencies Tass and Interfax.

The Russian authorities have granted the ousted president and his family asylum “for humanitarian reasons,” add these sources, who do not give more details apart from insisting that “Russia has always supported the search for a political solution to resolve the Syrian crisis.” ” and request negotiations to stabilize the country “under the auspices of the UN.”

Hours earlier, the Russian Government was the first international authority to confirm that the former Syrian president had abandoned the Syrian capital, Damascus, in the face of the inexorable advance of the rebels and jihadists, who took control of the city this morning. .

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, even conveyed through Al Assad the former president’s desire to achieve a “peaceful transition” in the country, although at that time it did not give details of his whereabouts.

Now, the statement from these Kremlin sources ends hours of speculation about the fate of the former president, although the exact conditions of his departure are still not known.

This past Saturday, in fact, and with the capital already practically under siege, the Syrian Presidency issued a statement in which it assured that Al Assad continued to carry out his “constitutional tasks” in the city.

The Syrian Presidency even took the opportunity to deny information from the ‘Wall Street Journal’ that pointed out by then a possible departure from power of Al Assad on the recommendation of countries such as Jordan or Egypt, given the seriousness of the situation.