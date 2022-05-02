Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan Prime Minister-designate from the House of Representatives, Fathi Bashagha, announced the launch of a national dialogue in order to communicate with all parties and reach a true national consensus that consolidates the principle of the Libyan government represented in broad national participation in this sensitive stage that requires the unity of all.

In his speech on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Bashagha stressed the need to communicate with everyone and extend a hand to everyone who wants to build a respectable and strong state in which prosperity prevails, which will only be achieved through justice.

Regarding the entry of the Pashaga government to the capital, Tripoli, he said: We have committed ourselves to a basic principle, which is to spare blood, maintain the security and stability of the capital, and reject fighting and strife for whatever reasons, affirming belief in the necessity of dialogue, and clarifying the government’s viewpoint to all parties.

Bashagha added, “We extended our hands to everyone and did not refuse to sit with any party that believes that the government came against it,” stressing that his government is a government of participation and building a united, strong and independent state.

Bashagha expressed his appreciation for the concerns of young people who bear arms and the security and military responsibilities they assumed, saying: “It is time to build the state and trust in themselves and their ability to build their country and provide good and stability to the people,” stressing that “chaos cannot continue and injustice cannot remain.” The determination to build a state for all Libyans.

Bashagha spoke about the closure of the oil ports, saying, “I met the people and dignitaries of the Oil Crescent region, who confirmed that they are suffering from the decision to close the oil and do not accept that harm is inflicted on the state, but they called for their minimum rights and no one listened to them, so the government addressed the Oil Corporation for cooperation and joint work, and put in place the necessary mechanisms and arrangements. The guarantee to resume oil production and export, and to ensure that its revenues are not disposed of in contravention of the public interest.” He expressed confidence in the success of efforts to reopen oil soon.

In turn, the Representative of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, after his participation in the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the “Martyrs’ Square” in Al-Zawiya, stressed that the values ​​of tolerance that must prevail in our society, and which we need to move forward for the success of the national reconciliation project.