Libya is experiencing an escalating political crisis with a dispute between two governments, one headed by Bashagha, who was granted confidence by Parliament last March, and the second stems from political agreements sponsored by the United Nations more than a year ago and headed by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, who refuses to hand over power except through elections.

At the opening of the first meeting of the Council of Ministers, Bashagha said: “We open the first sessions of the government from the city of Sebha, the capital of the south, which has always suffered from exclusion and neglect. We preferred to hold our meetings in Sebha in order to ensure that the government is for all Libyans and regions.”

He added, “Libya is not a booty, to be seized by a particular person, government, or family that believes that it can buy the country with the money of the Libyans. We are determined to conduct our business with a legitimate Libyan government emanating from the legislative authority in a transparent and impartial manner,” referring to Dabaiba’s refusal to recognize Bashagha’s government, accusing him of Representatives of “falsification” in the procedures for its selection.

And Bashagha tried, through various mediations, over the past weeks, to no avail, to enter Tripoli so that his government would take over from Dabaiba.

The new government confirmed Wednesday that holding its first meeting in Sebha comes before starting its work from Tripoli, without specifying a date for that, and it reiterated its commitment to adopting the “peaceful option” to take over tasks in the capital.

The meeting of the new government headed by Bashagha coincides with a wave of closures of oil facilities, behind which are protesters supporting his government who reject the continuation of the Dabaiba government in Tripoli.

The closures caused a loss of 600,000 barrels per day, which is equivalent to half of Libya’s daily production of crude.