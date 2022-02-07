The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a request from the state of Alabama to uphold the new division of the seven constituencies, which a lower court found disadvantaged black Americans. That is seen as a major victory for the Republican party, which is in power in Alabama and which hopes to win enough seats in November to take over the majority in the House of Representatives from the Democrats.
#Bash #Democrats #Supreme #Court #leaves #Alabama #electoral #card #intact
Languages A saying is now spreading among young people that is guaranteed to be misused by adults – “Mom sometimes tries to use the same words, it laughs”
The language of young people is changing rapidly and it can be difficult to keep up. Some words live on...
Leave a Reply