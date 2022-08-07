The heiress Basf gives up 4 billion

Is called Marlene Engelhorn, 29, is one of the richest under-30s in the world. Or rather, it would be, because the young woman – heiress of the founding family of Basf – has decided to give up a 4 billion euro assets, that is the 90% of what it would be entitled to, because it considers this wealth unjust and unjustified. So, while her grandmother still sits at 687th place in the ranking of the richest people in the world, the young Marlene has chosen to champion the rights of the weakest.

“This is not a question of will, but of fairness” he told the BBC in an interview preparatory to the launch of the movement. Ag Steuersrechtigkeit, which in the rest of the world is known as “Taxmenow”. “I did nothing to receive this inheritance. This is pure luck in the birth lottery and pure coincidence. It shouldn’t be my decision what to do with my family’s money, which I didn’t work for“For the young woman, excessive wealth leads to tension, problems and misunderstandings:” I don’t know what to do with it and I couldn’t be happy. Being a person who has enjoyed the benefits of wealth all his life and I know how distorted our economy is. I can’t keep sitting and waiting for someone, somewhere, to do something. ”

