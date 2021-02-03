With works that break certain structures of conventional theater, independent proposals in Peru try – with online broadcasts – to maintain the space they have gained and “demystify that what is critical or reflective beyond instantaneous entertainment has to be boring”, the actor and spokesperson tells us of the Basement 2 Festival, Sergio Llusera. The history of Chinese immigrants, a musical show about masculinity and another work on land trafficking are some of the themes that he proposed in his first virtual version.

The surname … of Chaska Mori opened the festival that will run until the end of the month. Tickets: Joinnus. Photo: broadcast

“It was born as a space for scenic research. Break a bit the boundaries between theater, dance, performance. That is the trend worldwide, let’s say, purisms are breaking down and that also happens in Peru, but normally they do not have spaces with better equipment. The idea was to give these groups the technological tools and bring their speeches closer to a wider audience that discovers that these projects are entertaining and powerful ”.

As happened with the Lima Film Festival, which was virtual due to the pandemic, Llusera maintains that festivals such as FAE or Sótano 2 (from the U. Pacífico) must continue to be platforms for independent creations. “The work The surname begins with me, then she went to Chile, she was invited to Spain and then to the United States. Suddenly more conventional works would not leave the country as much, but these works would because there is a process of experimentation and a risk ”.

Lion’s paw. Winner of Economic Stimuli for Culture 2020. Photo: diffusion

For the also director of the cultural center, we should not only seek to be proud of football or gastronomy, but of the theater that could represent Peru. “In the case of cinema, it has already happened, its budget has increased from the State because there have been creators who have won awards abroad. Culture is the best ambassador of a country, even if it is a critical look. A country that has the capacity to criticize itself is because we are talking about a greater democratic and citizen maturity. So, the same thing happens in theater and our goal is that we can get more Peruvian works and, from that, dialogue more with the State, that the independent performing arts be sustained. A commercial theater can live from the box office, from the auspices of companies, but a more critical theater is more difficult, because a company wants to sponsor something that is more fun ”.

To do this, it proposes investing in project “incubators”. “Hopefully there is much more commercial theater, not only in Lima. Let stories be made … I don’t know, a musical by Manco Cápac and Mama Ocllo would be wonderful. But for that to exist, the State has to invest in small research groups. A artist You have to polish your look, because if it is not like that you go out to face the commercial, because you have no options, you lose that spirit. Somehow your creative ability is atrophied, because you have to generate money. So they repeat the formula, you don’t create a language ”.

