D.he art museums of the US elite Harvard University have received around 50 works by German artists. These include works by Georg Baselitz, Joseph Beuys, Jörg Immendorff, Imi Knoebel and Sigmar Polke, the museums announced on Thursday (local time).

The art collector Dorette Hildebrand-Staab gave it to the museums – as a “bridge between the USA and Germany, in gratitude for the country’s support after 1945, but also to remind new generations of this long-lasting relationship”.

The Harvard Art Museums consist of three different museums and four research centers on the Cambridge University campus on the US east coast. Its collections contain around 250,000 works from all over the world, from antiquity to the present day.