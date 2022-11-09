Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

Investigators are now chasing Ana Paula’s killer on German TV. (symbol image) © picture alliance / dpa

Who killed Ana Paula from Switzerland? Local investigators are trying to clarify this question after 16 years. Aktenzeichen XY and a well-known Munich profiler should help.

Basel – For more than 16 years, investigators in Switzerland have been chasing Ana Paula’s murderer, now they are hoping for a decisive breakthrough with the help of the ZDF program Aktenzeichen XY from Germany. A renowned profiler team has taken on the case. Can the cold case finally be resolved?

Investigators are chasing Ana Paula’s murderer on German TV – a well-known Munich profiler supports the search

Ana Paula was last seen on September 2, 2006, the day of her murder. That day, at around 6 a.m., she leaves the apartment of an acquaintance in the center of Basel. The then 31-year-old comes from Brazil and works as a prostitute in Basel. As the ZDF program Aktenzeichen XY announced in advance, Ana Paula was known in the milieu. Accordingly, a renowned team of profilers has taken on the case and, among other things, worked out the possible character traits of the perpetrator.

As reported by numerous media from Switzerland, this is the well-known Munich profiler Alexander Horn. During a press conference, he published extensive details on the so-called operational case analysis. Like the portal 20min.ch reported, investigators are currently assuming that the perpetrator planned his crime carefully. “Here someone did something that he had set out to do. The act is stringent, the perpetrator confident and stress-resistant,” the portal quotes profiler Alexander Horn as saying. At the time of the crime 16 years ago, the man was probably between 25 and 35 years old.

Who killed Ana Paula from Basel? TV search should bring breakthrough

The perpetrator probably also had local knowledge. Alexander Horn assumes that the perpetrator was familiar with the Allschwil forest, where the body was discovered just two hours after Ana Paula left the apartment. A DNA trace discovered on the corpse has not yet been assigned to anyone. The fact that the perpetrator took all clothing and personal items with him also suggests that the perpetrator acted well.

Accordingly, investigators are currently assuming that the perpetrator was specifically preparing for the murder on the day of the crime and was specifically looking for a victim. There is also much to suggest that Ana Paula met her killer by accident. Like the portal 20min.ch reports, profiler Alexander Horn is also said to assume that the perpetrator has a pronounced lack of empathy and “sexual interests that deviate from the norm”.

Investigators turn to TV viewers in live broadcast

In the current issue of Aktenzeichen XY, investigators want to ask TV viewers the following questions, among others: Are there any women who have escaped the man? Has a man in the street scene asked about Ana Paula and her death? A reward of 20,000 Swiss francs was offered for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Just a few weeks ago, the case of six missing women was also a topic for file number XY. For decades, investigators have been looking for the women who were previously all partying.