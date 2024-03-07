The NTV serial film “10 Days Until Spring,” the first episode of which viewers will be able to watch on March 11, is based on real events of 2014, which determined the future of Crimea and the Crimean people as part of Russia. At the epicenter is the story of one family. Read about how the series was created and why life writes the best scripts in the material from Lenta.ru.

“We worked to the limit”

According to the screenwriter of the serial detective drama Roman Kovalev, work on the script lasted about a year, during which the creative team studied a lot of archival materials, chronicles, television reports of those years, met and communicated with people who were directly involved in the events of 2014. And it was these meetings, he believes, that made it possible to obtain first-hand information that no other author could come up with.

Photo: NTV press service

Life itself writes the best scripts. I lived in Crimea for more than a month to immerse myself in the atmosphere of the peninsula as much as possible. It was a very important experience, which gave me the opportunity to visit the sites of real events that became part of our film. Roman Kovalev, screenwriter

The main difficulty in working on the script for this project, as he admitted, was the immersion of the film’s characters in the real historical events of the spring of 2014. “It was necessary to carefully weave the plot we had invented into the outline of real events and give the characters the opportunity to feel what people felt at that time and, in accordance with their characters, make the choice that then faced everyone,” the screenwriter shared.

“Of course, I was worried, because it is always very difficult to tell a story based on real events, and even more difficult when these events affect a situation on a global scale,” admits the director of the project, Kim Druzhinin. According to him, until he went to Crimea and talked with different residents, from managers to taxi drivers, he was not sure that such a project could be implemented. He said that only after this conversation he understood how to combine the invented plot with real events.

Photo: NTV press service

“We wanted to touch less on the problem of geopolitical confrontation and more on telling the story of ordinary people who, as often happens with such tectonic changes, find themselves caught up in the cycle of events, and these events leave an imprint on their lives, family relationships, friends, colleagues, opponents,” said the film’s director.

According to him, everyone worked to the limit of human capabilities, but he is confident that everyone completed the task with honor and tried to tell a truly interesting human story.

“First of all, about people”

According to Alexander Golubev, who plays one of the main roles in the series, “10 Days Until Spring” is a story not at all about politics, but about people who find themselves in difficult life circumstances against the backdrop of certain political decisions. “For example, my character’s son first longed for freedom from his parents, and then realized that his true freedom, on the contrary, was to be close to his family,” says the actor.

Photo: NTV press service

According to him, this is a story about family values, rethinking, a new outlook on life and on the loving people who surround the heroes.

We all tried to do everything honestly, tasty and to the point, with the very idea that is embedded in the plot Alexander Golubev, actor

“Our project is, first of all, a story about a family that faces a difficult choice. Unfortunately, it happens among relatives that strong emotions and opposing opinions destroy relationships. The Zhilin family found themselves on opposite sides of the barricades, and this is the worst thing,” says actress Karina Andolenko, who plays Natalya. But, according to her, when it came to Natalya’s family, her heroine became not just a homemaker, but a woman who is not afraid to risk herself and is ready to fight for the truth and for her loved ones.

See also Russian defense: shooting down drones in Moscow I liked this story from the very beginning, because it is primarily about people, and the whole team tried to do everything honestly Pyotr Rykov, actor

According to Pyotr Rykov, who plays the role of Andrei Zhilin, external political circumstances influence the life of an ordinary person, and each generation has its own trials, but life goes on. “It’s important to remain yourself and try to hear yourself,” says the actor.

During filming, Alexander Golubev was very impressed by how warmly people treated them when they found out what the series would be about. “Every Russian person has a genetically inherent sense of unity. The whole team, including the actors in the crowd scenes, did their job with sparkling eyes,” he said. “It was obvious that this story was familiar to people, because it happened quite recently, just 10 years ago. And many of them experienced and saw everything with their own eyes,” the artist noted.

The project was implemented by the film company Gamma Production LLC with the support of the Internet Development Institute (ANO IRI) and Voenkino. The premiere of the detective drama “10 days until spring” is March 11 at 20:00 on NTV.

