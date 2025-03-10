He Toyota gr yaris He reached the market as the perfect example of being ‘small, but thug’. With their 261 hp of power, its total traction, his Manual change and its development derived directly from the model prepared by the Japanese firm For the Rally World Cup, The gr yaris dazzled all the enthusiasts in the motor world, with some infarction benefits and a general set that made him one of the funniest models of the moment. In addition, in 2020, which is when it appeared on the scene, Its starting price was so ‘only’ 32,900 euros. A bargain for how things are today and all the engineering behind; Only sharing the front pilots, the mirrors and the antenna with the Yaris current.

The original gr yaris, that of this photograph, arrived in 2020. Toyota

In 20 minutes We already tried little gr yaris, But now that they have taken their Renewed version, with 280 hp And different new elements, we could not miss the opportunity to see if from Japan they have been able to improve something that seemed difficult to do better. These are The keys of a Model that, before going into details, I would have yes or yes in my garage.

1. More power

The power rises from the 261 hp of the previous version, to the 280 of this. Toyota

If with 261 hp the original gr yaris ran that he peeled them, Why not upload it to 280?, The teachers of Toyota. And said, and done. Now, The car feels something more agile at high speeds, and with a little more thrust from the beginning, Although it is true that there is no big difference, because it is still really spectacular that pushes a car as compact as this.

2. Your total traction is a delight

The total traction of the GR Yaris is one of its most spectacular weapons. Toyota

Dealing with all that power seems simple to task because We have an integral traction system that manages spectacularly All the pair and benefits that hide its small three -cylinder engine. The car It is a curve show, causing you to spend like a child linking and drawing curves through a mountain port. And all this Without the feeling of going over your possibilities, Because if something is the gr yaris, it is intuitive. It’s really easy to have fun with him Without approaching its limit, which makes it a vehicle that experts can get a lot of potential, but to which the least experienced, can also take high points of fun with relative security.

3. Your change

This updated variant offers this manual box or a new automatic. Toyota

In the previous generation it was only available with a manual change of six relationships, A change that Stay in the range and that has been improved to reinforce it. However, with this update, Toyota has introduced an automatic box That, as we have understood by other colleagues who have tried it, it works great. We only tried the manual, with which I would stay above the automatic For the fact of being a delight of change, with a hard and short touch, such as racing car, and with which it is a constant enjoyment to change marches. A compact car of these characteristics He shouts a manual box and a conventional handbrake (like the one he carries). At least in my opinion …

4. Its interior has been greatly improved

The interior improves a lot, with a new control post and a lower seat. Toyota

The interior was one of the most repeated criticisms in the previous generation. The driver’s seat position, too high, and the Little visibility They left a central screen placed very high and an inner mirror placed very down, made the experience lose a lot on board.

The driver’s seat can be lowered much more than before. Toyota

However, The Japanese have known how to perfect criticism of customers and, in this second version of the gr yaris, The seat can get much closer to the ground and the dashboard zone has been completely renewed, With a console with the screen much below and with an appearance of competition car, a better mirror used in its height and a general touch that makes the car feel more prepared for action. Now it looks like a sports car inside.

5. Its sound is almost null

The sound of your escape system is one of your least in favor. Toyota

But not everything is good in this GR Yaris update. The sound is still an authentic ‘cutting work’. This may seem like a minor issue, but when it comes to a car of these characteristics, sports and with airs of ‘jewel’ of the street rally, it is a Authentic pity that absolutely does nothing. When you start it, you will not notice a difference with a current yaris, And if you step well some more noise you will hear, but it is not precisely beautiful.

The design premieres rear optics joined by a strip of light that there was not before. Toyota

This is also one of the aspects that were criticized of the first generation and, at least in this, Toyota has not been able to improve it, because the regulations of emissions and noise imposed by Europe, We all know how they work … however, the problem is solved with an ‘Aftermarket’ escape, improving the experience a lot; although neither will a tricylindrical sound like a V8.

6. The price has shot

The price has gone from 32,900 euros before at 51,670 now. Toyota

What began as a small lethal weapon derived from the rally for just over 32,000 euros, He has become a meteoric increase of his price, both because Toyota has seen that he can because of his tremendous popularity, as well as because everything has risen in an impressive way in the last 5 years. Now, If we want to get one, it will cost us, like minimum of no less than 51,670 euros, practically 20,000 euros more in a five years.

It is still a spectacular car and that, in a few years, it will surely be worth a good money only for its exclusivity and its pedigree, as happened with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution or Lancia Delta Integrale; But it is already in a price range that escapes many people, And more for the little practical that is for day to day, With one hard suspension, a general touch much more competition, Some consumption that are around 10 l/100 km, etc.