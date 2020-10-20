Baseball | Will the second championship of the fall be celebrated in Los Angeles or Tampa Bay already? In the Baseball finals, the rich face the poor

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will play in the baseball finals.

Baseball The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will face off in the North American MLB League final series. The final series, which begins Tuesday, will be played in Arlington, Texas. Four wins are required for the championship.

A special coincidence is that in the two North American professional leagues this fall, the winners have just come from Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. The Los Angeles Lakers won the Stanley Cup in the NBA Basketball Series and the NHpa Series in the Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Series.

To be precise, the Rays will play their home games in St. Petersburg and Lighting Tampa, but both cities belong to the Tampa Bay area of ​​Florida.

Final series a clear pre-favorite is the Dodgers, who are looking for their first championship in 32 years. The team is in the finals for the third time in the last four seasons.

“This is our year,” said the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts according to the news agency Reuters.

The Dodgers, one of the oldest clubs in baseball, were indeed the best team in the regular season, but in the playoffs, the team was in trouble against Atlanta. However, the team rose from a 1-3 match loss position to a victory of 4-3.

“Everyone assumed we would get to the finals. However, the work has not yet been done. The goal was not to get to the finals but to win the championship, ”the Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez stated.

Dodgersin and the match series of Rays is like the encounter between David and Goliath or the struggle between rich and poor.

Now, because of the coronavirus, they play in a baseball bubble in Texas, but if a normal final series were played, one would already notice in the stadiums which one is the wealthy club. Dodgers Stadium is considered one of the crown jewels of its kind, while Rays ’home cave resembles a dirty warehouse building.

Rays plays with the MLB League’s lowest budget, $ 28.2 million (about $ 24 million), while Dodgers has one of the biggest budgets in the series, $ 107 million (€ 91 million). Only the New York Yankees have a larger budget than the Dodgers.

“We hardly have any well-known names that numerous people know,” Rays ’player Kevin Kiermaier crystallize.