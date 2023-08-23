Baseball | What’s wrong with the New York Yankees? The iconic club is on a losing streak

The New York Yankees are out of the playoffs.

of the United States there is one particularly hot topic in sports right now that almost no one expected: the New York Yankees are on a losing streak and very unlikely to make the playoffs.

Several US media have written about the Yankees’ situation From the Wall Street Journal to Sports Illustrated.

The Yankees are one of the most iconic clubs, with caps worn by many who have never even seen the team play. Joe DiMaggio, Babe Ruth, Derek Jeter… They are all part of the glorious history of the Yankees.

But now: The Yankees are on an eight-game losing streak. The last time this happened was in 1995. The team is in last place in its group – if this continues until the end of the season, it would be the first time since 1990.

It’s almost a certainty that the Yankees won’t make the playoffs. The balance of the season so far is 60 wins and 65 losses. A total of 162 matches are played in the regular season, so there is still a theoretical possibility, but USA Today says that, according to baseball statistics company Fangraphs, the probability is only 0.5 percent.

The Yankees have the second largest player budget in the entire MLB league, about $277 million. Only local opponent Mets is bigger.

Why the season goes wrong?

One reason is the long list of injured. Among other things, he enjoyed a seasonal salary of 21 million dollars Josh Donaldson and 17 million dollars Anthony Rizzo are on the sidelines. In addition, the salary and hitter king and perhaps the most important player of the team, 40 million dollars Aaron Judge was sidelined for a long time. Neither does a pitcher enjoying a salary of over $20 million Carlos Rodón has only played in a few matches.

The finger of blame has also been pointed at the Yankees head coach Aaron Boone, which is calmness itself even in difficult situations. This has also come to be considered weak management, he writes

The Guardian

.

And the other finger points at the athletic director (GM) to Brian Cashman. The club has wasted money on star players, but there is not much width in the team.

“Simply wasting money is not enough, it must be used wisely,” writes The Guardian.

According to estimates, 2024 could be as difficult for the Yankees as the current year.

The Yankees’ next chance to break the losing streak is today, Wednesday night (the night before Thursday, Finnish time). It faces the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.