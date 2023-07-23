Baseball | Vimpeli, who dominates the super pes, is already ten points away

Vimpelin’s Veto, Kouvola’s Ballonlöjät and Seinäjoki’s Jymy-Jussit to victory in Superpesis.

Pattijoki The athletes were the victims when Vimpelin Veto extended its winning streak in the men’s Superpes to 11 matches. After Raahelain lost to Vedo 0–2 (1–7, 1–2), the Vimpelians’ advantage over Sotkamo’s Jymy in the top spot is already ten points.

“We saw an excellent start to the game and brilliantly successful shots at the start. “Jukkis” hit some great punches. Especially his winning run in the second innings was a testament to the batsman,” praised Veto’s fan Tomi Niskanen joker Jukka-Pekka Vainionpäätä.

The wild card that brought in two runs in the opening period Jere Oukko wiped out the game-winning run in the period with a stray throw. On one occasion, more than Vedosta competed in a first-run situation, who recorded 1+1 runs with his breakthrough in the second inning Juho Heikkala.

When Veto in a tight spot in the second period needed pieces while PattU was tickling at the head of the run, Mikko Kanala and Matias Rinta-aho took care of the necessary crosses for the board.

Vainionpää, the top name in the batting statistics, showed his versatility by hitting home with a center pop, a curveball and as the solution to the second period with a triple-seam punch. With three hits from his five spots, Vainionpää became the first player of the season to break the 70 hit mark with his numbers of 2+70.

Kouvola Pallonlöjät won away from Ukonniemi in Imatra. Local Pallo-Veikot lost 0–2 (2–3, 0–2).

Kopla’s joker hit three home runs Patrik Wahlsten sivalli the winning run of both periods, first by breaking through the triple seam and in the second period as a middle plate in front of the Koppers.

Seinäjoki Jymy-Jussit took the points of the mutual meetings 9–3, while Alajärvi Ankkurit lost to Kitrola 0–2 (4–5, 1–3). Veeti Kettunen saved the guests in the opening period with his muni (1+2) and double run.

Having played his opening match of the season in Superpesis Teemu Isoketon (tip shots 8/9) the powerful game did not save the Koskenkorva Athletes, who lost to Kiteen Pallo 0–1 (3–5, 1–1).