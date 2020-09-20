Baseball Venla Karttunen started with a comrade, Kirittäret conquered the Finnish Championship gold medal again

Koppari Ella Korpela was chosen as the best player.

Women the baseball bat remained firmly in Jyväskylä when Kirittäret rocked Manse Pp from Tampere in the third and decisive final. Kirittäret, who won the third consecutive Finnish Championship gold, took both episodes 4-0.

Physics got tough when Thursday AilaDue to storm, three finals were played on consecutive days. It didn’t hinder Kirithri’s go in Sunday’s decisive match.

“We were really strong in the outdoor game. Although it was only less than a day since the previous game, we had time to go through certain essentials. We did really well in that, ”said the game manager of Kirittäri Jussi Viljanen stated.

“The coaching team did great. At times, during the period, it felt like we were already collecting too much statistical data, which was analyzed. I claim that at least we had the most data. ”

Pivotal the final began Venla Karttusen with a handsome honorary. Kirittäret immediately escaped on a two-run run and got a lot of energy to inject the match set directly into three matches.

“It had been looked at a bit, but has never even been tried in training. Now, however, it sank, ”Karttunen glowed.

“It’s pretty awesome feelings. The third championship in the tube, but it feels like you can’t still experience this often enough. We kept our heads cold all the time. We were tough enough in the solution areas, ”Karttunen continued.

The playoffs the most valuable player was awarded the top team leader and copper of the championship team Ella Korpela. In the decisive final, Korpela brought two runs.

“There couldn’t be any better feelings. Pretty sweet. Our outdoor game was really good. No situations were given to the friend. My own indoor game also rolled quite nicely, ”Korpela summed up.

The Finnish championship was for those who belonged to the Kiritäri experienced team To Emma Körkölle already the fourth in his career.

“It’s hard to put championships in order. Everyone is great in their own way. The team and the journey to the championship are always unique, ”Körkkö said.

According to Körkö, the championship recipe was traditional.

“We grew to be champions throughout the season. It didn’t always have anything glamorous to do from the beginning of the season in particular. We did things really carefully and kept developing the game. ”

Game manager Viljanen, on the other hand, has been celebrating Finnish Championship gold for four different decades.

“From that yes arises the idea that I’m already pretty old. Sure, it feels comfortable. In a way, you have to be proud of yourself as well. Something I’ve done the right thing and able to regenerate. Time for a long time I have been in business you really involved, “Viljanen said.

In Sunday’s final, the characters on the field included a batting joker Siri Eskola with four withdrawals. Like Karttunen, Körkkö returned home twice.