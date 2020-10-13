Baseball Unprecedented movement between traditional enemies of baseball: Vimpelin Veto hires Sotkamo referee

Tomi Niskanen, based in Sotkamo, will take over as Vimpelin Veto’s game manager from Virua, Lapua.

Men Turnover in the Super Nest finals has been low over the last decade. In the autumn 2010 semi-finals, the seed of an extraordinary dispute was sown, and in the next seven seasons, Sotkamo’s Jymy and Vimpelin Veto played for each other.

In a playful way called “El Klassikoks”, not only two teams competed, but the entire areas and their long baseball traditions – Kainuu v. Southern and Central Ostrobothnia.

The transfer of players between teams has been completely out of the count. In the 21st century, only one player has represented both Veto and Jymy, and Aki Oravankin the transfer took place via two intermediate stops.

Clubs background makes Vimpel’s bet on Monday’s referee appointment exceptional. The new commander of the men’s representative team is from Sotkamo Tomi Niskanen, 36.

“An interesting top organization contacted us. The bet is a top team with top individuals and a chance to succeed. I’ve been watching the games and Vimpeli also heard that the whole community is behind the team. The whole is definitely fascinating, ”says Niskanen in the club’s bulletin.

Despite his background in Sotkamo and his young age, Niskanen has managed to serve as a game manager in several teams, especially in Southern Ostrobothnia. For the last three seasons, she has been in charge of Lapua Virkia’s team in the women’s Superpesis.

“The Lapuan years were a great time, and I myself grew to understand game management, coaching, and working with people. In my opinion, the development curve has been upwards all the time, and the desire to learn as a coach and game manager led to the fact that now is a good time to move to Vimpel, ”says Niskanen.

Niskanen follows in the task Markku Hylkilää, who served as Veto’s game manager for the past two seasons. The former player legend from Sotkamo will continue next year at the helm of Jymy, who won the championship. Jani Komulainen.