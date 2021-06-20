The Dominican Republic team defeated Mexico 15-4 this Saturday, prior to debuting in the final qualifier for the Los Angeles baseball tournament Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 that will begin this Tuesday in Puebla.

The Dominicans shone at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium in Mexico City for their powerful 20 hit offense, while seven pitchers from the Caribbean country combined to limit the Mexican attack to 10 “hits.”

Among the Dominican pitchers, the starter and winner Lisalverto Bonilla stood out, who threw two perfect innings without accepting hits.

In batting, the best for the Dominican Republic was Juan Francisco, who had four hits, including a home run and a double, in the same number of at-bats, and drove in four runs.

The Caribbean country punished Mexican pitchers from the first inning when starter and loser Salvador Valdez was greeted by a pair of singles by Emilio Bonifacio and Melky Cabrera, which allowed Julio Rodríguez to make it 1-0 on the scoreboard with a fly ball. of sacrifice.

In the third inning, Francisco settled into first base with a “hit,” allowing Johan Mieses to make the game 5-0 with a home run to right field.

The Mexicans discounted their turn to hit in the third inning with hits from Ramiro Peña and Michael Wing, who left the duel 5-2.

However, Dominican made a “rally” of nine scores in the fifth inningthanks to a homerun by Francisco and singles by Gustavo Núñez, Roldani Baldwin, Cabrera, another unstoppable Francisco, and a double by Mieses that left the scoreboard 14-4.

The Dominican Republic added one more touchdown in the eighth roll with a hit by Yefri Pérez for the final 15-4.

On Sunday, Mexico will face Venezuela also in Mexico City, the last duel that the Mexicans will play before traveling to Tokyo.

MGC