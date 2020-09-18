Baseball Tight winners in the final opening of the women’s Superpesis

Women The first final of the Superpesis between Jyväskylä’s Kirittäri and Manse Pp ended with the Jyväskylä party at 2–1 (7–1, 1–2, 1–0). The match was extended to the home team Ella Korpelan as a result of a breakthrough.

“The first episode was a balanced and good game for us, but in the second episode we weren’t completely ready to play. Our indoor game did not go much like the opening period, ”said Kirittärien’s game manager Jussi “Nalle” Viljanen once.

“We reset ourselves to a very super shift couple. A very good outside turn was played and then Elpel Korpelan tinted the decisive bomb with the first shot, ”Viljanen rejoiced.

In two Kirittäret, who celebrated the Finnish Championship gold the previous year, was in a class of his own in the opening period, but Manse Pp, who took the second period, also showed that he was ready to fight for the championship.

“In the beginning, we got a job mail Virpi Hukan with injury, as a result of which we mentally disappeared from the scene for a moment. Easy mistakes were made at the individual level, ”said Manse Pp, game manager Markus Wirzenius annoyed.

“During the break, the team was reminded that we can win games like this. For the second episode, the lines were piled up and a good outdoor game was played. Taking home was difficult for us throughout the match, and it was perhaps the culmination of the game in the end, ”Wirzenius added.

Final series will continue next time in Saturday in Tampere, after which the teams will meet each other in Jyväskylä on Sunday.

“The opponent showed in the second episode of his fight that we should not continue to take them for granted. We must continue to be ready to work, ”Viljanen reminded.

“In the second episode, we clearly showed signs of introversion, so hopefully it will bring us energy to future games,” Wirzenius outlined.