Baseball | This is how the Baseball Association reacts to the harassment embedded in the sport

The president of the baseball association, Ari Mononen, condemns the harassment and tells what the association plans to do.

Baseball Association chairman Ari Mononen says that the association will conduct a survey of its entire group of fans and clubs about how common harassment is in baseball.

In baseball, there have been three incidents of harassment in two years, and according to Mononen, the situation needs to be reviewed as a sport.

“We need to emphasize the channels where it is possible to report these,” he adds.

Awareness is also intended to be increased as a mandatory part of coach training through the responsible coach section.

“For players in the older junior age groups, it must be made clear what kind of behavior, for example on social media, is right and allowed and what is wrong.”

Sports magazine brought the harassment embedded in baseball to the fore in his article this week. HS published the story in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

A dozen or so female players told Urheilulehti that there is a lot of inappropriate behavior in baseball, which has only remained in the consciousness of a small circle.

The baseball coach and the game manager have come to the fore Petri Kaijansinko the case for which the Päsäpalloliitto ordered him to a 12-month playing and official suspension in 2022.

In May of this year, it was revealed that the star player of Joensuu Maila, who plays in the men’s Superpesis Joni from Rytkö cases of harassment are suspected.

In June, Ulvila’s Pesä-Veikot suspended the man who coached the women’s team, who is suspected of harassment.

Ari Mononen, the president of the baseball association, considers the harassment to be regrettable and condemnable.

Mononen considers all three cases extremely regrettable and reprehensible.

“Of course, individual people have been important in this activity [häirinnän] factors, but despite that, these things shouldn’t happen.”

“These things must not be done even to the smallest extent. Everyone needs to understand their own responsibility and generally accepted rules of conduct,” he adds.

Mononen also finds it unfortunate that behavior patterns change when encounters between two people move to, for example, social media.

“In part, we are definitely looking for models of how to act and what not to do for young people. In all educational activities, it is necessary to highlight what is right and what is wrong.”

With the baseball association there is no equality commissioner, which Urheilulehti noted in its editorial. The situation will be reviewed at the federal government meeting next week.

“Certainly we need something like this and we will take it up for consideration on Wednesday of next week. We haven’t paid that much attention,” says Mononen.

According to the Human Rights Association, many sports associations have requested training in anti-harassment and anti-discrimination work. The Baseball Association does not belong to this group.

“These are the issues that we also have to deal with. Up until now we have resorted to [Suomen urheilun eettisen keskuksen] Suek and the Finnish Olympic Committee’s trainings. We now need to familiarize ourselves with this and put this issue on the agenda,” promises Mononen.

“It is definitely necessary to get to know this. If and when it is useful, then it must be included in our operating models in training.”

Ari Mononen hopes that cases of harassment will come to the fore for investigation.

Although Mononen says that he “perhaps challenges” Suek’s research due to the small sample size and the possible non-participation of the majority inexperienced in harassment, he hopes that cases of harassment will come to light.

“If there is something, we hope that they will come forward, that these things can be clarified. The fact that things are not brought up is the worst situation.”

Mononen was elected president of the Swedish Football Association in November 2022. He says that he was already investigating harassment as vice president and then tells the story of his cousin Uki, a Knight of the Mannerheim Cross Onni from Määttä.

“In the centenary interview, he was asked what the work of a remote scout was like there in the enemy’s rear. Onni replied that when a man is given a task, it will be taken care of.”

“This is a bit of a similar thing. This is not nice,” Mononen continues, referring to the necessary care of the tedious task.