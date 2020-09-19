Baseball The winners’ winning streak has already been 12 matches against Manse Pp from Tampere

Kirittäret is victorious from the third consecutive championship.

Jyväskylä Kirittäret is victorious from the third consecutive Women’s Superpesis Championship, as the team defeated Manse Pp for the second time in a row on Saturday in the second round in a super shift 2–1 (6–1, 2–3, 1–0).

As on Friday, Manse Pp was left without a run with his innings that started the Super Shift. Captain Emma Sallinen found the cause.

“Relaxation disappears from the game. But we’re not worried, Sunday will win. Kirittär doesn’t have any spiritual superiority over us, this game could have turned anyway, too, ”Sallinen said.

Winning the race hit the leveling now Siri Eskola, on Friday Ella Korpela.

Manse Pp has last won Kirittäret in August 2017. Since then, Kirittäret has won Manse Pp 12 times in a row.

“One Manen player once said that Manse can’t beat us. That’s true. We had strong faith again before the super shift, ”said those who settled the opening period with their comrades Eeva Mäki-Maukola.

Kunnari was the first in the playoffs of Mäki-Maukola from Joensuu. Before the match, he was also a North Karelian Mari Mantsisen with the only Kiritri player who had a running account without opening the fall playoffs.

“Sallinen’s siblings and the two of us have already played together in the C-girls in the Susiraja team,” Mäki-Maukola said.

Tight game manager Jussi “Nalle” Viljanen admitted the games are tough and need to live on in an instant, but still appreciate the significance of history as well.

“Mans has several players who have always lost to us. It can show in their performances. But doing it yourself is decisive and there were a lot of good hits today, ”Viljanen said.

If Mansen Räpsä, who played in Superpesis before the establishment of Manse Pp, is included, then Kirittär has 28 wins from 30 matches in 2013–2020. Against Manse Pp, the balance is 16–1 in 2016–2020.